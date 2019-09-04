One of Toronto's favourite bookstores is closing and people are devastated

Toronto's community of bookworms and literature-lovers are taking to social media to grieve the fact that Ben McNally Books is closing.

The Bay Street bookstore—which has been a well-respected hub for the lit community for over a decade—announced that it will be closing its doors forever sometime next year.

Waking up to the Ben McNally news. Toronto, you really break my heart sometimes. — Lucy (@lucycappiello) September 4, 2019

Opened by longtime book-aficionado Ben McNally in 2007, the 2,500-square-foot store, with its wood-paneled interior, has been home to countless book readings and releases.

Anyone on @BenMcNallyBooks's mailing list knows why I am absolutely heartbroken right now. That bookstore is very dear to me. I'm hoping this is the beginning of a new chapter for the store. Thank you, Ben McNally Books, for being so much more to me than just a place to shop. — nicky borland (@postmodernpoet) September 3, 2019

According to an interview with the Globe and Mail, the store's lease ends at the end of August 2020.

Awe no.. this is a Toronto institution & Ben McNally so treasured. I've been to so many wonderful book launches here, spent hours just mindlessly wandering (and buying books). How can we help @BenMcNallyBooks? Don't go. https://t.co/95xGcha418 — Michelle Shephard (@shephardm) September 4, 2019

After that, the property owner, Dream Office Management, has plans to revamp the current space into an open-air pathway that will run between Richmond and Temperance Streets.

Ben McNally is going to be an “open air walkway.” Pages sat empty for a decade after they were forced out. Just a giant middle finger. — Ryan Muscat (@jryanmuscat) September 4, 2019

Publishers and hobbyist readers alike have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of yet another (and another) beloved bookstore, especially in the Financial District, where book purveyors are few and far between.

Ben McNally Books is having to close or relocate next year because of building renovations. I'd always sort of imagined getting married there, if I ever got married. It is one of the most beautiful places. Toronto really sucks sometimes. — Nicole Brewer 📚🐶🌳 (@notnicolebrewer) September 4, 2019

Aside from having an incredibly beautiful interior, the space has a very special place for romantic book lovers.

People have even taken a knee between the shelves and proposed to their bookish others.

While McNally has said that he has hopes of re-opening the shop eventually, there are no plans yet as to where or when.