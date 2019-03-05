Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors announces Toronto opening date

The Infinity Mirror Room is coming back to Toronto in Spring—and this time, it's staying for good.

The AGO announced late last year that it had raised enough money to land a permanent installation from the world-famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—$1.3 million, in fact.

The opening date has been under wraps until now, but the AGO has just announced that you'll officially be able to see the orbed artwork starting May 25.

The launch of the iconic bobbed artist's installation INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET'S SURVIVE TOGETHER is now part of the AGO's collection, making it the first permanent Infinity Mirror Room in Canada.

When Yayoi's temporary Infinity Mirrors Exhibition first opened at the AGO last year, around 60,000 people lined up to get into the show. The orbed room was not part of the exhibit then, meaning this will be a chance for Torontonians to see something new.

Best part of all: you'll be able to see the room as part of your general admission to the AGO.

Just head to the Kusama Kiosk on the first floor of the AGO to reserve a same-day slot, before heading to the Signy Eaton North Gallery on the second floor.