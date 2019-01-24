Toronto's new contemporary art museum is opening its doors for free

For one Sunday each month, Toronto’s newest contemporary art gallery MOCA will open its doors to the public for free.

Partnering with TD for what they’re calling “TD Community Sundays,” admission to MOCA will be free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one glorious, art-filled weekend day a month. How’s that for chasing off the Sunday Scaries?

The first TD Community Sunday will be on February 24, coinciding with a new series of exhibits being put on display at MOCA from artists Chantal Akerman and Basma Alsharif, running until April 14, 2019. Free admission includes guided tours.

Other artworks you can see using the free admission include interactive front hall project DEMOS composed of giant boxes and Light Therapy, the latter also only running until the end of April 2019.

On some Sundays, there will even be other programming like local collaborations and family activities.