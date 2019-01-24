Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
moca toronto free

Toronto's new contemporary art museum is opening its doors for free

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

For one Sunday each month, Toronto’s newest contemporary art gallery MOCA will open its doors to the public for free.

Partnering with TD for what they’re calling “TD Community Sundays,” admission to MOCA will be free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one glorious, art-filled weekend day a month. How’s that for chasing off the Sunday Scaries?

The first TD Community Sunday will be on February 24, coinciding with a new series of exhibits being put on display at MOCA from artists Chantal Akerman and Basma Alsharif, running until April 14, 2019. Free admission includes guided tours.

Other artworks you can see using the free admission include interactive front hall project DEMOS composed of giant boxes and Light Therapy, the latter also only running until the end of April 2019.

On some Sundays, there will even be other programming like local collaborations and family activities.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto's new contemporary art museum is opening its doors for free

Huts made out of tubes installed on Toronto's waterfront

The Sony Centre in Toronto has just been renamed after a credit union

9 places to donate your old books in Toronto

Here's what the Toronto Light Festival in the Distillery District looks like

The AGO is discontinuing its First Thursdays parties

Toronto just got a new community space in the Chinatown Centre basement

Toronto man goes viral with his motivational dance videos