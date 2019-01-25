There's now a map of all the street art in Toronto

Toronto has one of the most vibrant, dynamic and influential street art scenes in North America, if you didn't somehow already know that.

From larger-than-life commissioned murals to clever gems that hide in plain sight, the works that fills our laneways are as diverse as the people of Toronto itself, to the point where tourists actually come here specially for graffiti tours.

I'm not talking about annoying tags, but actual art—the kind created by renowned talents who get paid to do this kind of stuff for the city but still often bless us with their gifts for free.

Artworks almost complete at #FeelGoodLane, a community street art project to remember and celebrate Toronto Rapper Barry ‘Feel Good’ Luksenberg. Come by today from 4-6pm in Graham Park to meet the artists and celebrate this awesome transformation! @Sulu1980 pic.twitter.com/HLffawr5LS — StreetARToronto (@StART_Toronto) October 21, 2018

The City of Toronto's own StreetARTToronto just made it easier for anyone—residents and international enthusiasts alike—to find out where, exactly, those pieces live and who created them with a new interactive street art map.

"Toronto is home to some of the best mural, street and graffiti artists and art in the world," reads a description of the map. "These artists and artworks have transformed Toronto's public streets, laneways and parks into a city-wide art gallery."

"The current database provides a sampling of murals created as part of the StreetARToronto suite of programs from 2012 to 2018," it continues. "In addition to identifying the artist and arts organizations responsible for painting the mural, the database describes the stories and themes behind each unique and beautiful artwork."

.@StART_Toronto in collaboration with @CivicHallTO have launched a new online map to better help residents and visitors explore #streetart located throughout the city.



Learn more about their new and enhanced programming for 2019: https://t.co/KYkwl8kp9w pic.twitter.com/rnx4gbGpFm — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) January 24, 2019

The map is by no means comprehensive. Thousands of spectacular pieces are missing as the focus at this point is on projects created in partnership with the city-run community engagement and beautification agency.

The map is in beta, however, and StreetARToronto says the database of work will be updated regularly to include other pieces that celebrate the City of Toronto's motto, "Diversity Our Strength," and fosters "a greater sense of belonging among all."

Users can currently filter the art by year and/or ward, though more filters are expected to come along in in the future.

You can check it out right here.