The Best Roti in Toronto
The best roti in Toronto makes for a flavourful and satisfying meal in one convenient package. Whether it be Caribbean or East Indian-style, it’s typically served in huge portions, with most allowing for a choice in spice level. Kudos to those who can eat the whole thing in one sitting.
Here are the best places to grab a roti in Toronto.
Butter chicken is a popular choice at this Indian-style roti shop on Queen West known for its humongous, satisfying portions, but there are also a whole slew of delicious veggie or vegan options as fillings. Just remember that mild is medium, medium is actually super spicy and spicy is a five-alarm fire when it comes to choosing your spice level.
A Parkdale mainstay, this joint does Caribbean-style roti stuffed with chicken, mutton, beef or shrimp along with a variety of veggie versions. House specials add spinach, squash and potatoes to each meat filling (the shrimp substitutes cheese for potatoes instead) while cheese can be added to any veggie combo for extra.
An old stalwart on the scene, this West Indian eatery that does Trinidadian-style roti has two locations in the city and has been around since 1974. Service can be slow and serving portions aren’t the largest, but the dhalpuri roti stuffed with potatoes and your choice of filling, including chicken, channa or boneless goat, more than makes up for it.
Its two locations – one in the Village and the other on Queens Quay – offer up just about any kind of Indian curry in roti form. Interesting options include Mango Chicken Curry and vegetarian Navratan Korma, while more traditional choices like butter chicken, saag paneer and lamb or chicken tikka masala are popular picks.
