Roti Toronto

The Best Roti in Toronto

The best roti in Toronto makes for a flavourful and satisfying meal in one convenient package. Whether it be Caribbean or East Indian-style, it’s typically served in huge portions, with most allowing for a choice in spice level. Kudos to those who can eat the whole thing in one sitting.

Here are the best places to grab a roti in Toronto.

Gandhi Roti
1

Gandhi Roti

Butter chicken is a popular choice at this Indian-style roti shop on Queen West known for its humongous, satisfying portions, but there are also a whole slew of delicious veggie or vegan options as fillings. Just remember that mild is medium, medium is actually super spicy and spicy is a five-alarm fire when it comes to choosing your spice level.

Bacchus
2

Bacchus

A Parkdale mainstay, this joint does Caribbean-style roti stuffed with chicken, mutton, beef or shrimp along with a variety of veggie versions. House specials add spinach, squash and potatoes to each meat filling (the shrimp substitutes cheese for potatoes instead) while cheese can be added to any veggie combo for extra.

Island Foods
3

Island Foods

An old stalwart on the scene, this West Indian eatery that does Trinidadian-style roti has two locations in the city and has been around since 1974. Service can be slow and serving portions aren’t the largest, but the dhalpuri roti stuffed with potatoes and your choice of filling, including chicken, channa or boneless goat, more than makes up for it.

Indian Roti House
4

Indian Roti House

Its two locations – one in the Village and the other on Queens Quay – offer up just about any kind of Indian curry in roti form. Interesting options include Mango Chicken Curry and vegetarian Navratan Korma, while more traditional choices like butter chicken, saag paneer and lamb or chicken tikka masala are popular picks.

The Roti Hut
5

The Roti Hut

One of the best West Indian roti places in Scarborough. Curry chicken, goat or beef along with veggie-friendly options like potato & channa or pumpkin & spinach are just some of the possible fillings here, where the portions are generous and priced to please.

Roti Cuisine of India
6

Roti Cuisine of India

For East Indian-style roti in The Annex, this is the place to go. The menu offers tons of alternatives if you want to stray from the usual butter chicken, with lamb, chicken or vegetable korma proving to be popular choices, along with mutter paneer.

Mona's Roti
7

Mona's Roti

Trini-style roti is prepared in an open kitchen at this small-but-mighty Scarborough take-out spot so customers can watch as it’s made fresh. Choose between dhalpuri or paratha roti skins, and pair them with curried veggies or stewed meats from the hot table.

Glory of India
8

Glory of India

Curries at this Parkdale restaurant come wrapped in roti or with the bread on the side. Tons of vegan, vegetarian, meat and seafood options can be found on the menu, including aloo gobi, malai kofta and tikka masala or vindaloo with any protein.

Maurya East Indian Cuisine
9

Maurya East Indian Cuisine

This East Indian roti joint with locations in Etobicoke and Liberty Village has ties to roti ruler Gandhi. Tasty fillings like saag paneer and the ubiquitous butter chicken are wrapped in a huge, freshly made rumali roti shell, making for a wholly satisfying meal.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Maurya

