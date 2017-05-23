Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
rooftop patios toronto

The Best Rooftop Patios in Toronto

The best rooftop patios in Toronto provide getaways in the middle of the city. Whether you want to gaze out over the big bad city or pretend it doesn’t exist for a few hours, great cocktails, buckets of beer and maybe even a shot or two await you at these sky-high patios.

Here are the best rooftop patios in Toronto.

drake skyyard

The Drake Sky Yard is a West Queen West fixture. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Drake Sky Yard

This West Queen West patio pairs twisting, tubular, light-up artwork with good food, drinks and boho and artsy vibes. There are covered drinking and dining areas in case it rains as well as more loungy space perfect for wiling away a lazy afternoon.

Thompson Hotel Toronto

The Thompson Hotel is technically only available for hotel guests. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Thompson Hotel

The rooftop patio at the King West boutique hotel has a pool and some of the best views in the city. It's a space mostly reserved for hotel guests but is also a popular venue for events throughout the summer.

gusto 101

Gusto 101's rooftop patio comes with a retractable roof. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Gusto 101

Just one of the patio areas at the popular Italian restaurant at King and Portland, the rooftop one has plenty of space and a retractable roof to boot.

The Pilot Toronto

The Flight Deck at The Pilot remains a popular Yorkville hangout. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Pilot

This Yorkville mainstay is topped off by a patio dubbed The Flight Deck. It's a huge space perfect for large groups and has covered areas for those wacky Toronto weather days.

Paupers Pub Toronto

The casual rooftop at Pauper's Pub in the Annex. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Pauper’s Pub

This low key rooftop patio in the Annex has umbrellas and heating, and the usual variety of pub eats like burgers, nachos and fries are all available here to soak up afternoon beers.

Oasis Toronto

Oasis at Wayne Gretzky's is a popular rooftop patio in the Entertainment District. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Oasis at Wayne Gretzky’s

This rooftop patio above the schlocky hockey legend’s restaurant on Blue Jays Way offers a sharing style menu. Though it does often get crowded they don’t take reservations, so show up early or be prepared to take a spot standing near the bar.

Mascot Brewery Toronto

Mascot Brewery is one of Toronto's newer rooftop patios. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mascot Brewery

This patio on Mercer Street is like a hidden roof party, where draft beer and cocktails are free-flowing and you can snack on fries and sandwiches under pretty yellow umbrellas.

Bovine Sex Club Toronto

Bovine Sex Club has a rooftop patio with a tiki theme. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bovine Sex Club

The rooftop patio at this bar near Queen and Bathurst is tiki-style. That means picnic tables and a straw roof over the bar in amongst the junkyard graffiti vibes.

Bar Hop Brewco Toronto

Bar Hop Brewco has a rooftop patio perfect for beer lovers. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bar Hop Brewco

There’s a full size bar upstairs at the rooftop patio at this Peter Street bar. Industrial decor and twinkly lights set the stage for afternoons of beer-centric imbibing.

The Porch Toronto

Beware that The Porch often charges cover to access its patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Porch

On Adelaide West, this huge patio offers lovely views of our city, perfect for selfie opportunities with the CN Tower. Drinks come in buckets, snacks are typically fried, and fun just keeps coming. Beware that there is often a cover charge and long lineups on weekends.

Harvest Kitchen Toronto

Harvest Kitchen sports the prettiest patio in Harbord Village. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Harvest Kitchen

The rooftop patio at this Harbord Street establishment is less about balls-to-the-wall indulgence and more about sustainable, local choices. They don’t take reservations for the patio because it’s not weatherproofed, but on sunny days the branches of trees reaching into the area create a divine setting.

lavelle toronto

Swimming, cocktails and city views are all part of the attraction at Lavelle. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

This King West patio comes with cabanas, bikini-clad servers and a series of pools that range from inches to feet deep, not to mention a top-notch menu of classy brunch, lunch, dinner and snack options.

strongbow

