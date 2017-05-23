The best rooftop patios in Toronto provide getaways in the middle of the city. Whether you want to gaze out over the big bad city or pretend it doesn’t exist for a few hours, great cocktails, buckets of beer and maybe even a shot or two await you at these sky-high patios.

Here are the best rooftop patios in Toronto.

This West Queen West patio pairs twisting, tubular, light-up artwork with good food, drinks and boho and artsy vibes. There are covered drinking and dining areas in case it rains as well as more loungy space perfect for wiling away a lazy afternoon.

The rooftop patio at the King West boutique hotel has a pool and some of the best views in the city. It's a space mostly reserved for hotel guests but is also a popular venue for events throughout the summer.

Just one of the patio areas at the popular Italian restaurant at King and Portland, the rooftop one has plenty of space and a retractable roof to boot.

This Yorkville mainstay is topped off by a patio dubbed The Flight Deck. It's a huge space perfect for large groups and has covered areas for those wacky Toronto weather days.

This low key rooftop patio in the Annex has umbrellas and heating, and the usual variety of pub eats like burgers, nachos and fries are all available here to soak up afternoon beers.

This rooftop patio above the schlocky hockey legend’s restaurant on Blue Jays Way offers a sharing style menu. Though it does often get crowded they don’t take reservations, so show up early or be prepared to take a spot standing near the bar.

This patio on Mercer Street is like a hidden roof party, where draft beer and cocktails are free-flowing and you can snack on fries and sandwiches under pretty yellow umbrellas.

The rooftop patio at this bar near Queen and Bathurst is tiki-style. That means picnic tables and a straw roof over the bar in amongst the junkyard graffiti vibes.

There’s a full size bar upstairs at the rooftop patio at this Peter Street bar. Industrial decor and twinkly lights set the stage for afternoons of beer-centric imbibing.

On Adelaide West, this huge patio offers lovely views of our city, perfect for selfie opportunities with the CN Tower. Drinks come in buckets, snacks are typically fried, and fun just keeps coming. Beware that there is often a cover charge and long lineups on weekends.

The rooftop patio at this Harbord Street establishment is less about balls-to-the-wall indulgence and more about sustainable, local choices. They don’t take reservations for the patio because it’s not weatherproofed, but on sunny days the branches of trees reaching into the area create a divine setting.

This King West patio comes with cabanas, bikini-clad servers and a series of pools that range from inches to feet deep, not to mention a top-notch menu of classy brunch, lunch, dinner and snack options.