Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
backyard patio toronto

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto

The best backyard patios in Toronto are hidden gems that feel like an urban open-air escape (particularly for those without backyards or patios of their own) where one can enjoy a drink, a meal and some pleasant conversation (or personal introspection) in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Here are the best backyard patios in Toronto.

Allens Toronto

Not only does Allen's boast an epic burger but you can scarf it down on their backyard patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Allen's

Burgers, beers and a large, beloved back patio with big trees to provide shade make this Danforth pub an ideal laidback hangout destination.

Cold Tea Toronto

Make your way to Cold Tea's patio for a quaint back alley vibe. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cold Tea

No longer really a secret, this bar hidden in a small Kensington Market mall has a happenin’ back-alley patio with food, drink and DJ collaborations aplenty.

Cadillac Lounge Toronto

The Cadillac Lounge is a retro-cool spot with an even cooler patio to boot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Cadillac Lounge

Live music, pool tables, a retro vibe and a huge back patio make this Parkdale spot a fave for enjoying a pint or three.

3 Speed Toronto

Patios don't much more charming than the one at 3 Speed. Photo by Jesse Milns.

3 Speed

Count yourself incredibly lucky if you manage to nab a seat at this popular Bloordale bar’s leafy, lovely and charming backyard patio.

Bairrada Churrasqueira Toronto

Picnic tables make up the seating on the Bairrada Churrasqueira patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bairrada Churrasqueira

This Portuguese grillhouse’s location at College & Dovercourt boasts a massive back patio with picnic-table seating for sipping sangria while enjoying grilled meats and watching a game on one of the flatscreens.

Bettys Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at Betty's backyard patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Betty's

A great hideaway on King East at any time of day, this pub’s fun patio keeps busy with a ton of brews available on tap, a kitchen that stays open late and an all-you-can-eat weekend brunch buffet.

El Patio Toronto

Make your way to the back of El Caballito to discover El Patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

El Patio (El Caballito)

Found just off of Pearl Street behind King West’s El Caballito, the often-packed El Patio offers tacos, tequila, margaritas and cervezas amongst colourful decor for a festive summer season.

Addison Toronto

There's something for everyone on The Addisons Residence patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Addisons Residence

Firepits, lawn games and cabana seating make this Wellington West lounge-meets-club created to emulate a Beverly Hills-style residence the epitome of backyard chic. Cocktails at the outdoor bars and BBQ eats for snacks make it perfect for summer partying.

The Walton Toronto

The Walton flaunts a dreamy little backyard space. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Walton

It’s difficult to resist the charms of this serene and dreamy back patio at this cafe and cocktail bar in Little Italy, with its hanging white lanterns and fairy light-covered trees.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at 3 Speed

