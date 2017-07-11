The best backyard patios in Toronto are hidden gems that feel like an urban open-air escape (particularly for those without backyards or patios of their own) where one can enjoy a drink, a meal and some pleasant conversation (or personal introspection) in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Here are the best backyard patios in Toronto.

Burgers, beers and a large, beloved back patio with big trees to provide shade make this Danforth pub an ideal laidback hangout destination.

No longer really a secret, this bar hidden in a small Kensington Market mall has a happenin’ back-alley patio with food, drink and DJ collaborations aplenty.

Live music, pool tables, a retro vibe and a huge back patio make this Parkdale spot a fave for enjoying a pint or three.

Count yourself incredibly lucky if you manage to nab a seat at this popular Bloordale bar’s leafy, lovely and charming backyard patio.

This Portuguese grillhouse’s location at College & Dovercourt boasts a massive back patio with picnic-table seating for sipping sangria while enjoying grilled meats and watching a game on one of the flatscreens.

A great hideaway on King East at any time of day, this pub’s fun patio keeps busy with a ton of brews available on tap, a kitchen that stays open late and an all-you-can-eat weekend brunch buffet.

Found just off of Pearl Street behind King West’s El Caballito, the often-packed El Patio offers tacos, tequila, margaritas and cervezas amongst colourful decor for a festive summer season.

Firepits, lawn games and cabana seating make this Wellington West lounge-meets-club created to emulate a Beverly Hills-style residence the epitome of backyard chic. Cocktails at the outdoor bars and BBQ eats for snacks make it perfect for summer partying.

It’s difficult to resist the charms of this serene and dreamy back patio at this cafe and cocktail bar in Little Italy, with its hanging white lanterns and fairy light-covered trees.