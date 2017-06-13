The best patios in Toronto embody what John Keats said when he mused, “Give me books, fruit, French wine and fine weather and a little music out of doors, played by someone I do not know.”

Ok, not all of them hit some of the finer points, but they all combine booze with sun and a friendly atmosphere, allowing us Torontonians to enjoy the few months of the year when it’s not freezing to the fullest.

Here are the best patios in Toronto.

Designed to feel like a rich kid’s house when their parents are away, this bar has one of the most epic backyard patios in town. Fireplaces, cabanas, and of course, a bar all complete the picture in this Wellington Street hotspot.

Queen’s Quay has its beer and patio combo covered with this 300-seater patio. Relaxing Muskoka chairs face the water, there are plenty of food options, and they’re open long hours.

This humble gem remains one of the most fiercely fought over scraps of pavement in Bloordale. It’s a constant stream of U-turns as hopeful and thirsty patrons rush to the back area lush with greenery and complete with an old fireplace, then just as quickly head for the door when they see it’s packed.

A beautiful brewery near Dundas West and Roncesvalles, this place has a large bumping patio out front with benches and strings of cute lights. Nosh on snacks like deep fried cheese curds as you enjoy their craft brews.

This is the spot to go in the Port Lands, perhaps before a show at nearby megavenue Rebel or just to get a view of the water. Umbrellas, a ton of seating and of course, some delicious BBQ make this the outdoor place to be near the waterfront.

This popular rooftop patio at the Drake Hotel on West Queen West is renowned for their food and cocktails, and funky art and seating make the place inviting.

This sprawling patio in the Distillery District has room for a ton of patrons and still gets regular lineups. Distinctive lighting, fire pits and brightly coloured furniture on the patio set this Mexican restaurant apart.

It’s insanely hard to get a spot on one of the two patios at this King and Portland spot, one on the roof and one out front. Italian is the order of the day here, washed down with glasses of chilled wine on humid days.

A little patio out front signals what this cute Harbord Village restaurant may have to offer by way of outdoor seating, but it’s nothing compared to the sprawling rooftop patio with friendly tree branches leaning in and a cute mural.

The multiple patios surrounding this old school pub are some of Yorkville’s least pretentious, and are open year-round. Drink classic cocktails like beachcombers and mojitos as you share nachos under the bar’s built-in cooling mister.

Some of the best views in the city can be found perched in this King West club, which has a stunning menu of brunch, lunch and dinner options along with powerhouse cocktails and bikini-clad servers.

This hip and colourful spot on Mercer St. makes it feel like you found a secret loft party in the middle of town. Serving their own beer as well as pub fare like sandwiches, chill all afternoon in this fun spot.