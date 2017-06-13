Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto patios

The Best Patios in Toronto

The best patios in Toronto embody what John Keats said when he mused, “Give me books, fruit, French wine and fine weather and a little music out of doors, played by someone I do not know.”

Ok, not all of them hit some of the finer points, but they all combine booze with sun and a friendly atmosphere, allowing us Torontonians to enjoy the few months of the year when it’s not freezing to the fullest.

Here are the best patios in Toronto.

The Addisons Residence

Designed to feel like a rich kid’s house when their parents are away, this bar has one of the most epic backyard patios in town. Fireplaces, cabanas, and of course, a bar all complete the picture in this Wellington Street hotspot.

Amsterdam Brewhouse Toronto

Make your way to Amsterdam Brewhouse for a patio with a waterfront view. Photo by blogTO.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

Queen’s Quay has its beer and patio combo covered with this 300-seater patio. Relaxing Muskoka chairs face the water, there are plenty of food options, and they’re open long hours.

3 speed toronto

3 Speed’s backyard patio is brimming with charm. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

3 Speed

This humble gem remains one of the most fiercely fought over scraps of pavement in Bloordale. It’s a constant stream of U-turns as hopeful and thirsty patrons rush to the back area lush with greenery and complete with an old fireplace, then just as quickly head for the door when they see it’s packed.

Bandit Brewery Toronto

Picnic tables, hanging lights and trees fill Bandit's patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bandit Brewery

A beautiful brewery near Dundas West and Roncesvalles, this place has a large bumping patio out front with benches and strings of cute lights. Nosh on snacks like deep fried cheese curds as you enjoy their craft brews.

Cherry Street BBQ Toronto

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que has a massive patio and even better eats. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cherry St. Bar-B-Que

This is the spot to go in the Port Lands, perhaps before a show at nearby megavenue Rebel or just to get a view of the water. Umbrellas, a ton of seating and of course, some delicious BBQ make this the outdoor place to be near the waterfront.

Drake Sky Yard Toronto

Drake Sky Yard is one of Toronto's favourite rooftop patios. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Drake Sky Yard

This popular rooftop patio at the Drake Hotel on West Queen West is renowned for their food and cocktails, and funky art and seating make the place inviting.

El Catrin Toronto

El Catrin's patio is first come first serve so be prepared to wait for a spot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

El Catrin

This sprawling patio in the Distillery District has room for a ton of patrons and still gets regular lineups. Distinctive lighting, fire pits and brightly coloured furniture on the patio set this Mexican restaurant apart.

Gusto 101

Gusto 101 has two patios to grab a seat on. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Gusto 101

It’s insanely hard to get a spot on one of the two patios at this King and Portland spot, one on the roof and one out front. Italian is the order of the day here, washed down with glasses of chilled wine on humid days.

Harvest Kitchen Toronto

Harvest Kitchen has one of the prettiest rooftop patios in town. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Harvest Kitchen

A little patio out front signals what this cute Harbord Village restaurant may have to offer by way of outdoor seating, but it’s nothing compared to the sprawling rooftop patio with friendly tree branches leaning in and a cute mural.

Hemingways Toronto

Whether it's summer or winter you can always grab a spot on the patio at Hemingway's. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Hemingway’s

The multiple patios surrounding this old school pub are some of Yorkville’s least pretentious, and are open year-round. Drink classic cocktails like beachcombers and mojitos as you share nachos under the bar’s built-in cooling mister.

Lavelle Toronto

Patios in Toronto don't get much swankier than Lavelle's. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Lavelle

Some of the best views in the city can be found perched in this King West club, which has a stunning menu of brunch, lunch and dinner options along with powerhouse cocktails and bikini-clad servers.

Mascot Brewery Toronto

Make your way to the third floor of Mascot to discover their rooftop beer garden. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mascot Brewery

This hip and colourful spot on Mercer St. makes it feel like you found a secret loft party in the middle of town. Serving their own beer as well as pub fare like sandwiches, chill all afternoon in this fun spot.

