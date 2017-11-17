The Best Pho in Toronto
The best pho in Toronto is comfort in a bowl that warms the soul from the inside out. This satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup comes in numerous variations and sizes, with fragrant broths and all sorts of toppings, not to mention add-ins like sprouts, herbs, chillies and sauces.
Here are the best bowls of pho in Toronto.
Perpetually busy, this bustling Chinatown institution on Spadina has about a dozen different kinds of noodle soups on offer (to be ordered by size and number, of course). The house special, pho hung dac biet, marries rare and well-done beef with tripe and tendon, accompanied by rice noodles in a beef broth.
With locations in Scarborough and Markham, Pho Metro is known for friendly, efficient service and a menu offering at least 15 kinds of pho. Try the #3, which consists of a generous portion of rice noodles (regardless of which size you choose) served with tender chunks of beef brisket in a flavourful and clear beef broth.
Locations in the Castlefield Design District and Scarborough (plus one in Mississauga) serve up some interesting pho offerings, like Thai-influenced tom yum pho (with beef, chicken or shrimp), or beef or chicken satay pho. There are even seafood and veggie versions in addition to the more typical beef and chicken toppings.
Join the conversation Load comments