Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 5 hours ago
Pho Toronto

The Best Pho in Toronto

The best pho in Toronto is comfort in a bowl that warms the soul from the inside out. This satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup comes in numerous variations and sizes, with fragrant broths and all sorts of toppings, not to mention add-ins like sprouts, herbs, chillies and sauces.

Here are the best bowls of pho in Toronto.

Golden Turtle
1

Golden Turtle

This ever-popular Vietnamese restaurant on Ossington offers three generously portioned sizes of pho: small, large and extra large (like most other pho joints, the menu skips over medium). It even makes a vegan stock for its tofu and vegetable pho.

Pho Tien Thanh
2

Pho Tien Thanh

Just down the street from Golden Turtle is this cash-only, rival spot for pho on Ossington. Heated debates about which place is better and who has the superior broth tend to ensue between pho-lovers, but both have their merits.

Pho Hung
3

Pho Hung

Perpetually busy, this bustling Chinatown institution on Spadina has about a dozen different kinds of noodle soups on offer (to be ordered by size and number, of course). The house special, pho hung dac biet, marries rare and well-done beef with tripe and tendon, accompanied by rice noodles in a beef broth.

Pho Huong
4

Pho Huong

Choose from 17 different variations of pho at this Vietnamese joint in the Junction. An array of topping combos include rare and well-done beef, tripe, brisket, beef balls, tendon, chicken or even shrimp, and there are also meat-free options for vegetarians.

Pho Linh
5

Pho Linh

Find this beloved Vietnamese noodle house on College St. just west of Dufferin. You’ll notice that actual Vietnamese people like to come here, which speaks to the authenticity and quality of its dishes, including its steaming bowls of pho.

Hanoi 3 Seasons
6

Hanoi 3 Seasons

Both locations of this restaurant specializing in northern-style pho can be found on the east side, with one in East Chinatown and the other in Leslieville. Bowls come in only one size here, with beef, chicken and vegetable options.

Pho House
7

Pho House

Those with a hankering for pho in Etobicoke can flock to Six Points Plaza to get their rice -noodle-soup fix. Seventeen types of pho include a spicy satay version along with the usual beef, chicken and veggie varieties.

Pho Metro
8

Pho Metro

With locations in Scarborough and Markham, Pho Metro is known for friendly, efficient service and a menu offering at least 15 kinds of pho. Try the #3, which consists of a generous portion of rice noodles (regardless of which size you choose) served with tender chunks of beef brisket in a flavourful and clear beef broth.

Lac Vien Pho
9

Lac Vien Pho

Locations in the Castlefield Design District and Scarborough (plus one in Mississauga) serve up some interesting pho offerings, like Thai-influenced tom yum pho (with beef, chicken or shrimp), or beef or chicken satay pho. There are even seafood and veggie versions in addition to the more typical beef and chicken toppings.

Lead photo by

h.a.r.n.a at Pho Hung

