The best personal trainers in Toronto help keep you motivated and support what your mind and body need while paying attention to proper form.

Here are the best personal trainers in Toronto as voted by readers of this site.

The owner of Hourglass Workout on Queen West is the most recognizable name in Toronto’s PT circuit. She’s a social media powerhouse and has even received an endorsement from Khloe Kardashian.

Vlad Radanovic and Paula Ryff

Vlad and Paula are the owners of Ultimate Athletics in Rosedale and have over 20 years of personal training experience. Radanovic, a Jack of all Trades does spinning, boxing and high-energy aerobic classes. Ryff is a former student of the National Ballet of Canada.

Cassie Day is the owner of All Day Fit, a boutique fitness studio on King West where she offers one-on-one personal coaching. Trained in Kettlebell and boxing, she offers Bootcamp, Kettlebell, and drop-in Saturday classes.

The quintessential fitness trainer, Armbaroff uses his Instagram to display his fiercely chiseled abs. His background includes running Antaeus Fitness, training at Sweat Shoppe in Yorkville and Dwell gym in Leslieville.

With more than a decade of experience as a personal trainer, Thomas generally trains clients at at private facility in Yorkville although he also does workshops at places like Primal Movement. Check out his Facebook for motivational and other fitness tips.

One of the owners of Lift Crossfit in Corktown, Van Niekerk is certified in Olympic weightlifting and gymnastics. A session with him will set you back $100 but he promises the time will be the best part of your day.

Stephanie Katona

The owner of SKLPT in Yorkville, Katona specializes in muscle building and training for runners. Her main offering is a 12 week training program but also offers a variety of more customized options.

A bodybuilder and owner of Tdotfitness who isn't afraid to show off his muscles on Instagram, Chan splits his time training clients in Markham and Toronto. He's also quite active posting videos of training sessions on YouTube.

Hynes is a personal fitness trainer at Bang Fitness on Queen West where he focuses on strength and conditioning. He holds certification in Strongfirst and is a competitive Powerlifter. A former art school grad, he now trains clients to focus on proper weightlifting techniques.

Sarah is a trainer and class instructor who does private at-home training sessions. She focuses on sports training and functional fitness. Her background includes classical Ballet and contemporary dance.

A personal trainer, yoga teacher and running coach at Fit Journey, LeBlanc created the functional-strength, HIIT based "Cross Train Runners" program using TRX, kettlebells and free weights.

Chris Brown

Part of the talented three person team at Optimal Body Fitness, Brown is a personal trainer, competitive bodybuilder and fitness model.