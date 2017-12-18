Best of Toronto
pasta toronto

The Best Pasta in Toronto

The best pasta in Toronto could be considered by some to be the most perfect food ever, even an addiction. Though comfort is at the core of pasta, these places elevate a simple, cheap dish pretty much everyone can make to a level far beyond mom’s spaghetti.

Here's the best pasta in Toronto.

Enoteca Sociale
1

Enoteca Sociale

A chef who grew up in Milan is the secret behind the incredible pasta at this cozy Dundas West corner spot. He has a passion for simple classics like butter sauce, spaghetti, gnocchi, tagliatelle, cacio e pepe with sheep’s milk cheese. Plenty of vegetarian pastas to choose from here.

Buca (Yorkville)
2

Buca (Yorkville)

This mini restaurant chain turns out fresh pasta that follows the nose-to-tail philosophy with duck offal ragu and pork blood pasta, and they do extruded duck egg pasta.

Gusto 101
3

Gusto 101

Southern Italian style pasta is served out of this converted garage at King and Portland. Expect to shell out about $20 for a plate of pasta but with ingredients like braised veal shin, wild shrimp, white anchovy and truffle.

Campagnolo
4

Campagnolo

Pasta is an art at this Dundas West restaurant with an open kitchen. Pastas such as agnolotti are made fresh in house, and an ever-changing menu embraces seasonal Canadian ingredients.

Piano Piano
5

Piano Piano

The pasta is good enough to fight over at this Harbord Village spot that was once home to equally pastalicious Splendido. Canestri alla vodka is particularly mind-blowing.

Sotto Sotto
6

Sotto Sotto

Classics like fresh ravioli and Bucatini all’Amatriciana are given the royal treatment at this swanky Avenue Road restaurant.

Terroni
7

Terroni

This popular local chain with locations scattered around Toronto including the original on West Queen West usually has a selection of stuffed pastas and a traditional bolognese, and if you’re willing to go over $20 there are some great seafood options.

Cellar Door Restaurant
8

Cellar Door Restaurant

Wood-roasted potato gnocchi with king crab, shrimp, mussels and veloute, Nonna’s all day pork shoulder sugo, tagliatelle with wild west coast mushrooms and fresh burgundy truffles are examples of what you might find at this Etobicoke restaurant that makes all pasta by hand daily.

Enoteca Ascari 26
9

Enoteca Ascari 26

Spaghetti alla Chitarra or Carbonara, Linguine alla Tonno, Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, Agnolotti di Ricotta and other classics are all on the menu at this lauded Leslieville restaurant.

