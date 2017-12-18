The Best Pasta in Toronto
The best pasta in Toronto could be considered by some to be the most perfect food ever, even an addiction. Though comfort is at the core of pasta, these places elevate a simple, cheap dish pretty much everyone can make to a level far beyond mom’s spaghetti.
Here's the best pasta in Toronto.
A chef who grew up in Milan is the secret behind the incredible pasta at this cozy Dundas West corner spot. He has a passion for simple classics like butter sauce, spaghetti, gnocchi, tagliatelle, cacio e pepe with sheep’s milk cheese. Plenty of vegetarian pastas to choose from here.
Wood-roasted potato gnocchi with king crab, shrimp, mussels and veloute, Nonna’s all day pork shoulder sugo, tagliatelle with wild west coast mushrooms and fresh burgundy truffles are examples of what you might find at this Etobicoke restaurant that makes all pasta by hand daily.
Jesse Milns at Sotto Sotto, @ascarienoteca, bodybypasta
