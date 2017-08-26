The best movers in Toronto can be a better alternative to bribing your friends with pizza and beer. These hired guns are known for being efficient, professional and (generally) transparently priced; they come equipped for local or long moves and will at least alleviate your back, if not your stress levels.

Here are my picks for the best movers in Toronto.

A popular option for home or business, local or long distance moves, this franchise offers packing and unpacking services, single-piece furniture or piano moves and will even make stops along the way. Rates vary at the 21 locations across Southern Ontario and are quoted at an hourly rate.

In business for 20+ years, this moving company really is one of the most cost effective. Rates include insurance, gas, mileage, industrial blankets, dollies and shrink wrap so there are no hidden costs.

Estimates from this North York-based moving company are calculated per size of the job and mileage between destinations in the GTA so you won't pay extra if the truck gets stuck in traffic. They also offer a price match guarantee on comparable quotes from the competition.

Based in Cabbagetown for over a decade, this moving company offers a full range of services including packing/unpacking, furniture assembly, and supplies. A cargo van and a driver is billed at $55 with a one-hour minimum and prices vary from there. They'll help with small and large moves of all shapes and sizes.

Hire a ninja specialist for $130 an hour (best for small apartments), ninja beast mode team for $180 (regular size condo or apartment) or a ninja swarm for $250 an hour. These GTA movers have a super easy booking system online and all their pricing is transparent and online to see before you book.

Servicing the GTA, this moving company employs off-duty firefighters for residential and commercial moves. The base rate for two men on a job is $129 per hour (minimum 4 hours). Travel time and a fuel surcharge are billed additionally depending on where you're located.

Founded in 1970, this business has grown from just one man and a truck to a fleet of six reliable trucks staffed by friendly, courteous movers. Rates begin at $65 per hour plus one hour travel time. Additional services include packing, storing and plastic bin rentals (which btw, are really great. Also try FrogBox, Condobinz or City Boxes).

These movers based out of Leslieville primarily service the downtown core, boast nine trucks and a crew of fit, non-smoking and friendly movers. They specialize in condo moves but can handle it all, including storage. Prices vary per type of move, but typically jobs start at $175 for the first hour plus $30 for each additional half hour.

This Dupont Street company doesn't bill for travel time or fuel within the downtown core, and offer a deal where customers can get three movers for the price of two on select dates if they book before the 25th of the month. The average 1-bedroom downtown condo move can typically be done for $500 or less

This Canadian-run commercial and residential moving company services all of Toronto and the GTA and even has a showroom on Ellesmere Road to show customers their moving goods and products to get started on your own job. Their rates start at $150 for a three-person moving team and 13 foot truck.