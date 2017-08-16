The Best Margaritas in Toronto
The best margaritas in Toronto eschew the tacky spring-break stereotype of frozen slushy bar mix and instead offer more refined versions of this quintessentially Mexican cocktail. Whether it’s the traditional combo of tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup and lime or a more adventurous variation, these drinks are sure to satisfy.
Here are the best margaritas in Toronto.
This huge Mexican restaurant in the Distillery District is known for its patio along with its large selection of tequila and mezcal. There are four kinds of margaritas to choose from, ranging from the traditional to a “Frutas Fresca,” with your choice of fresh fruit mixed in with tequila, triple sec and agave nectar.
Part of the Playa Cabana chain, which has over five different Mexican-themed locations in the city, Hacienda is located at Dupont & Avenue Rd. in the Annex. Here you can create your own margarita, choosing from a wide variety of tequilas and mix-ins that include house-made triple sec, basil, fig or honey.
With four locations covering the city, from College & Bathurst to Riverside and Adelaide & John to Yonge & Eg, this loud (both in sound and decor) taco joint offers a good selection of tequila and mezcal along with a Carnita Margarita that keeps things simple – just Tromba Blanco, lime juice and agave nectar.
One of the city’s first bars to specialize in tequila and mezcal, this spot on Ossington boasts an extensive collection of premium bottles, with over 130 to choose from. As one might be able to tell from its name, it’s serious about this spirit, so it’s no surprise that it makes a mean margarita – using fresh lime, of course.
The fun, younger sibling to upscale Mexican restaurant Los Colibris, this King West tequila and taco bar with a backyard space branded El Patio offers six different margaritas, most available by the glass or pitcher, including a Margarita Picante with Tromba Blanco, Triple Sec, pineapple juice, lime and arbol chili.
Located on Adelaide St. W. just east of Bathurst, this taqueria that cares deeply about its tortillas has a straightforward and simple margarita on its menu containing reposado tequila, triple sec and lime, along with a spicy cucumber margarita, just to make things a little more interesting.
@littlefoodiebigworld, @blondforpresident, @moussetaco, @50kmileclub, Jesse Milns and Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments