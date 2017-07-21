Best of Toronto
Bianca Venerayan
Posted 2 hours ago
Jeans in Toronto

The Best Jeans and Denim Stores in Toronto

The best jeans and denim stores in Toronto should be top of mind for anyone serious about style and comfort. Of course, jeans are available almost anywhere you find clothes, but only a few stores in the city truly do denim justice albeit often at a steep price.

Here are the best jeans and denim stores in Toronto.

Over the Rainbow
1

Over the Rainbow

This Yorkville institution started as a tailor-made denim shop and 40 years later, there are few places in the city that know jeans as well as they do. In addition to a huge selection of timeless and novelty designer jeans, this boutique also carries the funky fashion pieces to go with them.

Holt Renfrew (Bloor St.)
2

Holt Renfrew (Bloor St.)

As a major Canadian department store, Holt Renfrew has an onslaught of designer denim brands for men and women. Find only the most luxurious pairs at their many Toronto/GTA locations; Citizens of Humanity and Acne jeans are upwards of $300 a pop.

Dutil
3

Dutil

One of the only boutiques on this list to exclusively carry denim, this West Queen West shop is filled to the brim with shirts, overalls, shorts, and jeans in every wash imaginable. It's an indigo sanctuary! Get all your cult designer brands like A.P.C., Naked & Famous, and Nudie here.

Good Neighbour
4

Good Neighbour

This Leslieville destination for Canadiana gear is crawling with denim. All the popular names and fits in high end denim can be found here, as well as the off, off-kilter silhouette. The best part? You can also grab a jacket to match. What’s a closet without a Canadian tuxedo?

Future of Frances Watson
5

Future of Frances Watson

This Parkdale shop is the epitome of laid-back cool. Funky sunnies, Hawaiian shirts, and breezy dresses are aplenty, but it’s the easy denim that keeps customers coming back for more. Solid, mid-range names like Levi’s and Cheap Mondays make up their regularly refreshed jeans selection.

Body Blue (Danforth)
6

Body Blue (Danforth)

This shop has been in business since 1989, so rest assured they know a thing or two about denim. The two locations (one on Queen West and the other on the Danforth) carry denim in all shapes, sizes, and rises.

Gotstyle (Distillery)
7

Gotstyle (Distillery)

What started out as a dapper menswear boutique became a sprawling, multi- location chain peddling upscale men’s and women’s clothing. They’re best known for their killer suits, so it’s no surprise Gotstyle has the perfect business-casual jeans to go with them.

Philistine
8

Philistine

The go-to shop for Levi’s 501s and 511s, this West Queen West favourite is constantly restocking all the staple washes because they fly off the shelves. Aside from everyday jeans, the shop is teeming with on trend clothes and accessories.

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre
9

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre

You might think department stores are notorious for hawking ill-fitting, cookie- cutter jeans, but Nordstrom has the selection and personalized shopping experience that just might change your mind. The 3-storey space has every denim item you can think of, at every price point, no less.

James C Lee at Good Neighbour

