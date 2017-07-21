The Best Jeans and Denim Stores in Toronto
The best jeans and denim stores in Toronto should be top of mind for anyone serious about style and comfort. Of course, jeans are available almost anywhere you find clothes, but only a few stores in the city truly do denim justice albeit often at a steep price.
Here are the best jeans and denim stores in Toronto.
This Yorkville institution started as a tailor-made denim shop and 40 years later, there are few places in the city that know jeans as well as they do. In addition to a huge selection of timeless and novelty designer jeans, this boutique also carries the funky fashion pieces to go with them.
This Parkdale shop is the epitome of laid-back cool. Funky sunnies, Hawaiian shirts, and breezy dresses are aplenty, but it’s the easy denim that keeps customers coming back for more. Solid, mid-range names like Levi’s and Cheap Mondays make up their regularly refreshed jeans selection.
You might think department stores are notorious for hawking ill-fitting, cookie- cutter jeans, but Nordstrom has the selection and personalized shopping experience that just might change your mind. The 3-storey space has every denim item you can think of, at every price point, no less.
James C Lee at Good Neighbour
