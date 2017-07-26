Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best Indian restaurants Toronto

The Best Indian Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best Indian restaurants in Toronto vary from the traditional to more modern interpretations of this rich and flavourful cuisine. From casual and fun takes on street food to more refined renditions of popular dishes, there’s a bit of everything here, which also happens to be the best way to eat this food – family style.

Here are the best Indian restaurants in Toronto.

Pukka
1

Pukka

This restaurant on St. Clair West features modern and refined Indian cuisine in an upscale setting. Pairing bold curries with a high-end wine list, highlights here include a vibrant chaat and a tasty mushroom-and-spinach stuffed paneer that’s sure to please vegetarians.

Tich Indian
2

Tich Indian

Worthy of its name, which is slang for "cool" or "stylishly perfect" in Northern India, this Mimico spot makes deliciously tender, spiced tandoori lamb chops along with next-level curries that comprise faves like the ever-reliable butter chicken or five-alarm-fire vindaloos that beg for naan or rice accompaniment.

Banjara
3

Banjara

With its enticing scent wafting across Christie Pits, this classic go-to that also has a location by Yonge & Eg is always packed at peak hours. Garlic or cheese naan is a good way to sop up the curries, with good-value quick combo platters proving to be a popular choice among diners.

Bombay Street Food
4

Bombay Street Food

What began as an informal pop-up is now a full-fledged brick-and-mortar eatery on Bay St. north of College. Its takes on popular Mumbai street foods like Eggplant Bhaji Pav and the burrito-like Chicken Frankie are intriguing and less-seen offerings in this city.

Indian Street Food Co.
5

Indian Street Food Co.

This Indian canteen on Bayview Ave. in Leaside cooks up creative dishes served tapas style, with tasting menu options and wine pairings along with thali menus for lunch. A la carte items like the goat biryani, served in a cooking pot sealed with roti dough, is a showstopper.

Curry Twist
6

Curry Twist

Specializing in Northern Indian and Moghlai dishes, this curry house in the Junction makes a mean butter paneer, a vegetarian version of the popular chicken dish, along with a spicy and succulent lamb madras.

The Copper Chimney
7

The Copper Chimney

A varied selection of meat, seafood and vegetarian dishes can be found at this restaurant near Lawrence and Avenue Rd., including a bunch of tandoori options cooked in a traditional clay oven.

Lageez
8

Lageez

Tucked into a Scarborough strip mall, this long and narrow restaurant makes an unconventional mango lassi that contains a drizzle of rose essence syrup topped with crumbled pistachios. Fresh naan and saffron rice blended with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom are perfect accompaniments to tandoori chicken and lamb vindaloo.

Empire Grill
9

Empire Grill

Its luxe interior is the ideal setting for expertly made Indian on Eglinton West. From the refreshing mango lassi and the fresh naan to the Empire Grill Platter with lamb kebab, salmon, sausage and tandoori chicken, everything here is meant to impress.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Lageez

The Best Indian Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Indian Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Indian Buffet in Toronto

The Best Pakistani Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Indian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Boutique Hotels in Toronto

The Best Jeans and Denim Stores in Toronto

The Best Roti in Toronto

The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto