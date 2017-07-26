The Best Indian Restaurants in Toronto
The best Indian restaurants in Toronto vary from the traditional to more modern interpretations of this rich and flavourful cuisine. From casual and fun takes on street food to more refined renditions of popular dishes, there’s a bit of everything here, which also happens to be the best way to eat this food – family style.
Here are the best Indian restaurants in Toronto.
Worthy of its name, which is slang for "cool" or "stylishly perfect" in Northern India, this Mimico spot makes deliciously tender, spiced tandoori lamb chops along with next-level curries that comprise faves like the ever-reliable butter chicken or five-alarm-fire vindaloos that beg for naan or rice accompaniment.
This Indian canteen on Bayview Ave. in Leaside cooks up creative dishes served tapas style, with tasting menu options and wine pairings along with thali menus for lunch. A la carte items like the goat biryani, served in a cooking pot sealed with roti dough, is a showstopper.
Tucked into a Scarborough strip mall, this long and narrow restaurant makes an unconventional mango lassi that contains a drizzle of rose essence syrup topped with crumbled pistachios. Fresh naan and saffron rice blended with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom are perfect accompaniments to tandoori chicken and lamb vindaloo.
Hector Vasquez at Lageez
