The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto
The best hot chocolate in Toronto is perfectly creamy and chocolatey, steamy and often tricked out with all kinds of marshmallowy gadgets and gizmos and/or a small Everest of whipped cream.
Here’s the best hot chocolate in Toronto.
This soft serve ice cream mini-chain serves up three hot chocolates that match their wacky cold creations. Salted caramel has Maldon salt and an Oreo rim, cake batter is decked out with vanilla whipped cream and a red velvet and condensed milk rim, and the s’mores version has toasted marshmallows and a graham and chocolate rim.
Hot chocolate at this Montreal-based chain with locations in the Distillery and Queen West is a true experience. It comes in many forms, from American style with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle, to blended coffee and chocolate drinks, to a setup with a goblet and small metal carafe.
European-style Hot Chocolate at this Junction shop is topped with 35% whipped cream and made using fair trade chocolate and Harmony organic milk. They have bittersweet orange, caramel, spiced and peanut butter flavours, the last two of which can be gluten-free. Take it home in a half or full-litre jar by request.
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments