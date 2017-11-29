Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hot chocolate toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best hot chocolate in Toronto is perfectly creamy and chocolatey, steamy and often tricked out with all kinds of marshmallowy gadgets and gizmos and/or a small Everest of whipped cream.

Here’s the best hot chocolate in Toronto.

Sweet Jesus
1

Sweet Jesus

This soft serve ice cream mini-chain serves up three hot chocolates that match their wacky cold creations. Salted caramel has Maldon salt and an Oreo rim, cake batter is decked out with vanilla whipped cream and a red velvet and condensed milk rim, and the s’mores version has toasted marshmallows and a graham and chocolate rim.

SOMA Chocolate
2

SOMA Chocolate

There are five “renditions” of drinking chocolate at this chocolate shop with locations on King West and in the Distillery, ranging from kiddie and simplistic to more authentic and spicy, all beautifully presented with barista-level artistry.

MoRoCo Chocolat
3

MoRoCo Chocolat

“Haute” chocolate is the living end at this Dupont chocolate boutique, truly baroque dripping with crumble, topped with macarons and marshmallows.

Peace Treats
4

Peace Treats

A full skewer of toasted marshmallows comes with these bad boys also topped with whipped cream and sprinkles and rimmed with graham crackers, found inside the Peace Collective shop on Ossington.

OMG Baked Goodness
5

OMG Baked Goodness

The marshmallow at this particular bakery on Dundas West is actually homemade, gooey, fluffy, and sweet, and they toast it right before your eyes. You can even add an espresso shot.

Cacao 70 Toronto
6

Cacao 70 Toronto

Hot chocolate at this Montreal-based chain with locations in the Distillery and Queen West is a true experience. It comes in many forms, from American style with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle, to blended coffee and chocolate drinks, to a setup with a goblet and small metal carafe.

ChocoSol
7

ChocoSol

Inside a tiny yellow storefront on St. Clair West lies some truly wholesome drinking chocolate. In flavours like Mayan Mocha, Oaxacan Cinnamon and Vanilla Choco-latte, they retail the magical stuff in small, round pucks. Apparently it can be enjoyed cold, too.

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)
8

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)

The silky, dark hot chocolate at this bakery with locations on Queen East and Yonge comes with hand-torched, droplet-shaped marshmallows so precious they’re dropped into the hot drink with tongs.

Delight
9

Delight

European-style Hot Chocolate at this Junction shop is topped with 35% whipped cream and made using fair trade chocolate and Harmony organic milk. They have bittersweet orange, caramel, spiced and peanut butter flavours, the last two of which can be gluten-free. Take it home in a half or full-litre jar by request.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Tea Cafes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

The Best Toy Stores in Toronto

The Best French Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto

The Best Ribs in Toronto

The Best Pho in Toronto

The Best Salad in Toronto