The Best Gelato in Toronto
The best gelato in Toronto is creamy, more dense and arguably less fatty than its non-Italian counterpart (that would be ice cream). Most places will let you sample to your heart’s content before you settle on a flavour or two (or three), whether they be traditional classics or creative new takes on this beloved dessert.
With four locations across the city, this Toronto fave does it all: gelato, ice cream, sorbet and fro-yo. Its gelati uses all-natural ingredients and constantly changes up its large roster of flavours, which include Italian classics like pistachio, hazelnut and stracciatella.
Offering over 60 different flavours, the possibilities are mind-boggling at this gelateria found in Little Italy, on the Danforth and in Kensington Market. The choices continue after settling on a flavour (or flavours), as it can be scooped into a plain, sugar or waffle cone, or one of three different sizes of cup.
When a gelateria’s been around for half-a-century, it must be doing something right. This old-school spot originated in Corso Italia, but now also has locations in Yorkdale Mall and Woodbridge. Over 75 gelato flavours made with traditional Italian methods keep everyone coming back for more.
Seasonal and super original flavours made daily keep this gelato shop on Queen West fresh. Intriguing options like Pecorino & Porcini Mushroom or Ricotta, Rosemary & Lemon are surprisingly delicious for those adventurous enough to expand their palates to go beyond the predictable standards.
Located on Bayview Ave. in Leaside, this family-run gelato joint has over 200 recipes in its repertoire with over 20 on display at a time. In addition to classics like Hazelnut, Sicilian Pistachio and Cappuccino, fave flavours include Rocky Rocher, Cake Batter and toasted coconut.
Traditionally made gelato with Asian-inspired flavours can be found at this gelateria with a location in Baldwin Village and another on Queen West. Whiskey Green Tea, Rum & Condensed Milk, Soursop and yes, even Durian, are usually on the menu, and soft-serve along with gelato bars are also on offer.
Named after the tiny and adorable three-wheeled Italian vehicle (and not the primate) that it started hawking scratch-made gelato bars out of, this artisanal gelato-maker has graduated to a walk-up window at St. Clair West & Rushton, adding soft serve, sundaes and take-home tubs to its wares. Small-batch, seasonal flavours are announced on Instagram daily.
