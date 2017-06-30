Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
gelato toronto

The Best Gelato in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best gelato in Toronto is creamy, more dense and arguably less fatty than its non-Italian counterpart (that would be ice cream). Most places will let you sample to your heart’s content before you settle on a flavour or two (or three), whether they be traditional classics or creative new takes on this beloved dessert.

Here is the best gelato in Toronto.

Ed's Real Scoop (Roncesvalles)
1

Ed's Real Scoop (Roncesvalles)

With four locations across the city, this Toronto fave does it all: gelato, ice cream, sorbet and fro-yo. Its gelati uses all-natural ingredients and constantly changes up its large roster of flavours, which include Italian classics like pistachio, hazelnut and stracciatella.

Dolce Gelato
2

Dolce Gelato

Offering over 60 different flavours, the possibilities are mind-boggling at this gelateria found in Little Italy, on the Danforth and in Kensington Market. The choices continue after settling on a flavour (or flavours), as it can be scooped into a plain, sugar or waffle cone, or one of three different sizes of cup.

La Paloma
3

La Paloma

When a gelateria’s been around for half-a-century, it must be doing something right. This old-school spot originated in Corso Italia, but now also has locations in Yorkdale Mall and Woodbridge. Over 75 gelato flavours made with traditional Italian methods keep everyone coming back for more.

Death in Venice Gelato
4

Death in Venice Gelato

Seasonal and super original flavours made daily keep this gelato shop on Queen West fresh. Intriguing options like Pecorino & Porcini Mushroom or Ricotta, Rosemary & Lemon are surprisingly delicious for those adventurous enough to expand their palates to go beyond the predictable standards.

Hollywood Gelato
5

Hollywood Gelato

Located on Bayview Ave. in Leaside, this family-run gelato joint has over 200 recipes in its repertoire with over 20 on display at a time. In addition to classics like Hazelnut, Sicilian Pistachio and Cappuccino, fave flavours include Rocky Rocher, Cake Batter and toasted coconut.

G for Gelato
6

G for Gelato

Pizza, espresso and of course, gelato, are the specialties of this eatery at Jarvis & Adelaide. There are over 30 fun flavours to choose from, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, PB&J and even a dairy-free hazelnut one called Puppy Paws, made especially for dogs.

Kekou Gelato (Queen West)
7

Kekou Gelato (Queen West)

Traditionally made gelato with Asian-inspired flavours can be found at this gelateria with a location in Baldwin Village and another on Queen West. Whiskey Green Tea, Rum & Condensed Milk, Soursop and yes, even Durian, are usually on the menu, and soft-serve along with gelato bars are also on offer.

Bar Ape
8

Bar Ape

Named after the tiny and adorable three-wheeled Italian vehicle (and not the primate) that it started hawking scratch-made gelato bars out of, this artisanal gelato-maker has graduated to a walk-up window at St. Clair West & Rushton, adding soft serve, sundaes and take-home tubs to its wares. Small-batch, seasonal flavours are announced on Instagram daily.

Arte Gelato and Caffe
9

Arte Gelato and Caffe

Funnel Cake, Avocado and Toasted Marshmallow are just some of the flavours available at this Bloorcourt cafe that also offers vegan-friendly, sugar-free and gluten-free options.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Ed's Real Scoop

The Best Gelato in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Gelato in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Gelato in Toronto

The Best Splurge Brunch in Toronto

The Best Meat Pies in Toronto

The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The Best Calzone in Toronto

The Best Prix Fixe Menus in Toronto

The Best Quiche in Toronto

The Best Patios in Toronto