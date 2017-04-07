Best of Toronto
croissant toronto

The Best Croissant in Toronto

The best croissant in Toronto changes good mornings into great ones every day. Buttery, flaky, airy, made up of a seemingly infinite number of micro-thin layers, these breakfast pastries are the perfect rich accompaniment to a cup of bitter black coffee, and luckily can be found on one’s way to work (or back to bed) all over the city.

Here is where to find the best croissant in Toronto.

Bonjour Brioche
1

Bonjour Brioche

Simple croissants with the typical variations of sweet chocolate or almond are available at this cash-only French bakery on Queen East for just $1.90.

Rahier
2

Rahier

This artisanal European bakery handcrafts the simplest and most amazing chocolate ($2.75), almond ($3), ham and cheese ($3.50) and plain ($2.50) croissants in Leaside.

Patisserie 27
3

Patisserie 27

This bakery and viennoiserie on Jane makes plain croissants for $2.25, as well as pain au chocolat for $2.50, chocolate banana croissants and almond croissants for $2.75, and chocolate almond and even beer and cheddar croissants for $3.

Pain Perdu
4

Pain Perdu

A petite bakery on St. Clair West distinguishable by its homey wooden facade is where you can find plain butter croissants for $2.50, chocolatines for $2.90 and almond or almond and chocolate croissants for $3.30.

Le Gourmand
5

Le Gourmand

At bustling Spadina and Queen, this bakery and cafe has long been a haven for downtown workers seeking house baked croissants for $2.15, which make they use for their amazing ham and brie or bacon, egg and cheddar breakfast sandwiches ($7.25).

Ma Maison
6

Ma Maison

Regular ($2.15) and almond croissants as well as pain au chocolat (both $2.70) and even rum chocolate almond croissants are available individually, by the dozen, or, uniquely, frozen at this French shop in Etobicoke.

Cherry Bomb
7

Cherry Bomb

A humble cafe in Roncesvalles Village, this coffee roastery has serious baking game and the prices to beat with plain croissants going for just $1.75. Chocolate almond are $2.75 and cheddar jalapeno are $3, though flavours can rotate.

Mabel's Bakery (Queen St.)
8

Mabel's Bakery (Queen St.)

With locations on Roncesvalles, Queen and St. Clair West , there are many places you can get your hands on the chocolate ($2.89) or butter croissants ($2.40) in the city.

The Tempered Room
9

The Tempered Room

There are butter ($2.50), almond or chocolate almond croissants ($3.50) and chocolatines ($2.50) available at this classic cozy Parkdale patisserie that also does wholesale and catering.

