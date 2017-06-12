The Best BLT in Toronto
The best BLT sandwiches in Toronto make an art form of this tasty and trusty trinity of ingredients to create a reassuringly classic or indulgently non-traditional take on this quintessential sandwich.
Here are the best BLT sandwiches in Toronto.
Right by Rosedale station, this small shop regularly sells out of its sandwiches. Some fancy liberties are taken with the classic combo here, as pancetta subs in for bacon, arugula takes the place of lettuce, and roasted Roma tomatoes are used instead of freshly sliced ones, while pesto mayo on a soft Portuguese bun brings everything together.
With two locations (one east in Leslieville and the other west on Ossington), this joint brings the bacon love all over town. Its Beer BLT uses smoked strip bacon combined with crisp romaine lettuce, fresh tomato and house-made beer mayo all on a warm ciabatta to create a deeply satisfying sandwich.
“Bacon in every bite” is practically the motto of this rustic and charming Junction Triangle gem just off Dupont, where the star of its delectable BLT is the house-cured and smoked bacon. The sandwich also comes with the requisite lettuce and tomato of course, plus basil mayo, on multi-seed bread.
Hector Vasquez at Tuckshop Kitchen
