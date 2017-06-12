Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 9 hours ago
BLT Toronto

The Best BLT in Toronto

The best BLT sandwiches in Toronto make an art form of this tasty and trusty trinity of ingredients to create a reassuringly classic or indulgently non-traditional take on this quintessential sandwich.

Here are the best BLT sandwiches in Toronto.

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder
1

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder

This popular smokehouse & larder on St. Clair West offers a seasonal BAT instead of BLT, replacing the lettuce with arugula. Accompanied by house-smoked hickory bacon, fried green tomato and lemon aioli on sourdough, it’s def an upgraded version of the sandwich.

Aunties and Uncles
2

Aunties and Uncles

Tucked away on Lippincott just north of College, this beloved (cash only) brunch spot makes a simple and comforting BLT with aioli on challah, accompanied by your choice of potato salad, home fries or greens as a side (get the potato salad).

Black Camel
3

Black Camel

Right by Rosedale station, this small shop regularly sells out of its sandwiches. Some fancy liberties are taken with the classic combo here, as pancetta subs in for bacon, arugula takes the place of lettuce, and roasted Roma tomatoes are used instead of freshly sliced ones, while pesto mayo on a soft Portuguese bun brings everything together.

Rashers (Ossington)
4

Rashers (Ossington)

With two locations (one east in Leslieville and the other west on Ossington), this joint brings the bacon love all over town. Its Beer BLT uses smoked strip bacon combined with crisp romaine lettuce, fresh tomato and house-made beer mayo all on a warm ciabatta to create a deeply satisfying sandwich.

Brick Street Bakery (Beaches)
5

Brick Street Bakery (Beaches)

Freshly baked bread is the specialty of this bakery with four locations in the city, and its well-priced, $4.50 BLT is served on an all-natural burger bun. You can also choose to add cheese for an extra 50 cents.

Morning Glory
6

Morning Glory

This Corktown brunch fave on King East goes the tried-and-true traditional route; an MG BLT contains exactly the three items you’d expect, all on a toasted hand-rolled bun and served with house-made ketchup and aioli.

Lazy Daisy's Cafe
7

Lazy Daisy's Cafe

Appropriate to a farmhouse-chic cafe (it’s named after a cow, after all) on Gerrard East, the BLT here features Mennonite smoked bacon with its mixed greens and tomato, along with your choice of garlic or chipotle aioli.

TuckShop Kitchen
8

TuckShop Kitchen

“Bacon in every bite” is practically the motto of this rustic and charming Junction Triangle gem just off Dupont, where the star of its delectable BLT is the house-cured and smoked bacon. The sandwich also comes with the requisite lettuce and tomato of course, plus basil mayo, on multi-seed bread.

Kitson and Co.
9

Kitson and Co.

On Queen West at Dufferin in Parkdale, this sandwich shop boasts a Triple Bacon BLT, with peameal, thick-cut streaky and smoked back bacon piled with greens and tomatoes on multigrain bread — and it doesn’t skimp on the mayo.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Tuckshop Kitchen

Lead photo by

The Best BLT in Toronto

