The top 10 things to do at the 2017 CNE in Toronto

The CNE is back for 2017 running through September 4. There's always lots to eat and do so where to start? Concerts, rides, games and a good dose of nostalgia should all be on the agenda.

Here are my picks for the top things to do at the CNE this year.

Take a selfie in front of the CNE sign

The Toronto sign at City Hall has proven to be the city's most effective marketing tool in years. This summer, the CNE has one of its own so be sure to get that essential snap.

See a concert

There's actually a concert happening every single night. Big names like Colin James, Kiefer Sutherland, Sam Roberts Band, Marcia Griffiths, The Sheepdogs and A Tribe Called Red are on the schedule.

Pig out

Food is always a big draw at the CNE and this year you'll be able to chow down on things like the Sugar Mountain multi-tiered dessert, deep-fried chicken feet and spaghetti donut balls.

Play at the Gaming Garage

Play and watch eSports and pinball inside this brand new gaming zone. There'll be video game developers and exhibitors, but more importantly, there will be games in every corner.

Pretend you're on the East Coast

Feel like you're in a real life East Coast kitchen party at this two-day special event featuring East Coast music, Newfoundland screeching-in ceremonies and oyster shucking. There'll be lots of fish, fiddles, as well as East Coast wine and beer to keep you quenched.

Watch chefs cook up a storm

There are over a dozen celebrity chefs in town for the Ex. Food Network celeb Michael Smith is chief among them and will be in the house to share his cooking secrets on August 19.

Catch the Solar Eclipse

Though Toronto won't see the sun be fully covered by the moon, we should get enough action to still warrant a viewing party. The Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics is hosting one at the CNE on August 21 and is giving away glasses so you can see it safely.

Drink local

The CNE has its own craft beer festival from August 25 to 27 featuring 11 local breweries. Don't miss the special butter tart beer from Sawdust City Brewing.

Go on a food truck eating spree

The massive Food Truck Frenzy is from August 25 to 27. It includes 25 food trucks from across the GTA who will be cooking up a storm on four-wheels with favourites like Eva's Original Chimneys, FeasTO and the Food Dudes.

Ride the 90-year-old tilt-a-whirl

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the iconic tilt-a-whirl ride, which made its debut in Minnesota in 1927. You can hop on anytime as the ride will be swirling around for the duration of the Ex.