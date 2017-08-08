Now you can drink butter tart beer in Toronto

Move over Butter Tart Festival because Toronto butter tart fans now have another way to celebrate their love for this ooey gooey dessert.

Sawdust City Brewing Co., based out of Gravenhurst created Maple Butter Tart Ale, which is now available at the LCBO and will be pouring at the CNE starting on Friday August 18.

The 5 percent dry ale was born in Midland, Ontario and was the winning beer proposal at the 2017 Session Muskoka competition. It has maple, butter rum pudding, vanilla and caramel candy notes with hints of pie crust, toffee, molasses and chocolate.

Visit the new Toronto sign at the CNE and then grab this beer at various locations inside the Ex as well as at the Sawdust spot at the Food Truck Frenzy starting August 18.

The CNE runs from August 18 until September 4.