Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cne 2017

The CNE is getting its own version of the Toronto sign

The CNE will debut a "new selfie-destination" when it returns to Toronto on August 18.

According to a news release from the Canadian National Exhibition, the annual fair will feature an illuminated eight-foot tall CNE sign complete with a maple leaf  by the Princess Margaret Fountain. Apparently it'll be an Instagram-worthy "selfie-hotspot." Start lining up now.

The Ex is always bittersweet because it marks the beginning of the end of the summer. When it arrives this year, it'll bring new attractions, such as an East Coast Kitchen Party (clearly Come From Away is super influential), a gaming garage and a nightly laser show, along with the big CNE sign.

This year's musical lineup includes a little bit more diversity than in 2016. Acts scheduled to play at the Bandshell stage include Burton Cumming, A Tribe Called Red, Dear Rouge, the Jason Roberts Band, the Sheepdogs, Chad Brownlee and singer-songwriter Kiefer Sutherland.

Other performances include an ice show starring legend Elvis Stojko, a parkour show and the always controversial air show.

The Ex runs from August 18 until September 4. 

Lead photo by

jesse milns

