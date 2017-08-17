Eat & Drink
The 15 most nostalgic treats at the CNE

Old-school carnival treats at the CNE often take a backseat to the novel Franken-foods introduced each year. For all the monstrosities that employ a more-is-more approach, these classics are reassuringly the same year after year after year.

These are my favourite nostalgic treats available at the CNE.

Colossal onions

This dish popularized by the Outback Steakhouse is hardly native to Toronto, but considering the Aussie-themed steakhouse has pulled out of the GTA market, fans of this blossoming deep-fried onion know to make an annual pilgrimage to the CNE to get their fill.

The Ex Toronto

If you went to the CNE and didn't get a waffle ice cream sandwich did it ever really happen? Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Waffle ice cream sandwiches

Nothing beats this hot-and-cold midway treat. This iconic ice cream sandwich first debuted at the CNE in 1940 and has become a festival staple ever since.

Spaghetti at The Ex doesn't get much cheaper than this. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

99 cent Primo spaghetti

Among the many cheap thrills at the Ex is this enduring dollar dish. It's an annual tradition for generations of fair-goers. Found in the Food Building, the pile of pasta in red sauce is a throwback to simpler times.

Whether you want powdered sugar or cinnamon, Tiny Tom donuts are always a treat. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Tiny Tom donuts

Get your sugar fix with these deep-fried mini doughnuts coated with powder sugar and/or cinnamon. This iconic vendor is one of the oldest still operating at the CNE having first appeared at the Ex in the 1960s.

Take a bite candy floss and let it melt in your mouth. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Candy floss

Before this confection ever started drowning in coffee and alcohol or pimping out soft serve cones, it was a star in its own right. It's a treasured treat at the CNE, and these sugar clouds are in their element on the midway.

Foods on a stick are always a great option when visiting the CNE. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Corn dogs

The origin of this classic concession is hotly debated, though its place on midway menus is certainly not. Battered and deep fried hot dogs on a stick are among the OGs of carnival food.

The Ex has been serving classic veal sandwiches for decades. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Veal sandwiches

San Francesco Foods is a longtime resident of the CNE Food Building and while it's tried to get in on the epic food action, it's the old school veal and chicken parm sandwiches that everyone knows and loves.

Get your dosage of fruit at The Ex when your take down a caramel apple. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Caramel apples

Legend has it that a Kraft Foods salesman first invented this treat in 1950 by dipping apples into melted Kraft caramels. Voila, the nostalgic treat (and cousin to Canada's beloved Kraft Dinner) has been a festival favourite ever since.

If you didn't eat a deep fried candy bar at The Ex did you ever really go? Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Deep fried candy bars

A Scottish chip shop claims to have invented this deep fried delicacy as early as 1995. Regardless of its origin, this indulgent dessert is a highlight for many each year at the CNE.

A corned beef sandwich at The Ex isn't complete without a pickle on the side. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Corned beef sandwiches

Shopsy's was the corned beef king of the CNE. Now, the last remaining vestige of this classic deli sandwich can be found at the Original Montreal Deli in The Food Building.

Pretend you're from the Medieval times when you get a giant turkey leg at The Ex. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Giant turkey legs

The belle of the ball at state fairs throughout the United States (especially in Texas) is this meaty treat that's also a favourite at the CNE. Get the slow-smoked original, or have it coated in crushed frosted flakes and then deep fried.

Deep fried pierogies are always a staple at the CNE. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Pierogies

Naleway Foods has operated its pierogi stand in the CNE Food Building for over 40 years. Deep fried dumplings are the signature dish, though this year they've updated the classic with a poutine-ized pierogi offering.

A trip to the carnival isn't complete without digging into a funnel cake. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Funnel cakes

The scent of funnel cake is a seductive force. Puffy golden squiggles of deep fried dough showered in icing sugar and dressed up with a swirl of soft serve and jam is the ultimate fair food.

Maple and chocolate peanut butter are just a few of the flavours of fudge available at The Ex. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Fudge

First established in 1976, Ye Olde Fudge Pot is among the longest inhabitants of the Food Building. The chunks of fudge are made the old fashioned way in copper kettles and then poured onto marble slab tables to set.

Eat all the colours of the rainbow when you order up a sno cone at The Ex. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Sno cones

Rainbow syrup soaked into a snow ball has never been my cup of tea, but the sugary midway treat is a classic that dates back to 1919 when it first debuted at the State Fair of Texas.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

