Solar eclipse coming to Toronto's skies this August

There's a lot to still look forward to this summer, including epic food events, concerts and day trips, including (finally) ones to the Islands. But if you're an avid skywatcher, you're probably super excited for August.

That's because there's a total solar eclipse happening on August 21. This is the first total solar eclipse visible from North America since 1979. The next time we'll get to see one will be in 2024 and after that, we won't be privy to one until 2099. We got to see a partial (or annular) eclipse back in 2012.

Dubbed the Great American Eclipse, the upcoming event will be visible across much of the United States. We won't get to see the moon completely block out the sun here in Toronto; instead, the moon will appear to cover 76 percent of the sun. It'll still be incredible to see (weather permitting, of course).

In Toronto, the eclipse will be start at 1:10 p.m., will reach maximum coverage at 2:32 p.m. and will conclude at 3:49 p.m.

The best places to see the it, however, are south of the border. If you don't mind a bit of a drive (or flight), you can head to Columbia, South Carolina, Hopkinsville, Kentucky or Carbondale, Illinois - all three still have Airbnbs available on August 21.

If you're staying home, your best bet would be to check out the big eclipse party happening at the CNE. The University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics is hosting it, so you'll definitely learn a lot.

Admission to the event is free, but you'll have to pay to get into the CNE.

The folks from Dunlap will be giving out free eclipse glasses because it's essential you use them to ogle at the celestial spectacle. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, so be sure to have adequate protection if you're going to look skyward on the 21st (according to NASA, sunglasses aren't good enough).

Get ready and don't forget to look up on Monday, August 21.