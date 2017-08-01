August will be an epic month for skywatching in Toronto

It's going to be an epic month in Toronto skies this August with numerous major celestial events taking place.

Skywatchers in and around Toronto usually have a lot to look forward to at this time of year thanks to the annual Perseid meteor shower, but there's plenty more on tap over the next 30 days.

The Sturgeon Moon might have a cool name, but it's really just how the August full moon is referred to in North America. It rises on the night of August 7, so get outside on the final day of the long weekend and snap an awesome photo of the moon.

Next up is the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on the nights of August 11 to 12 and August 12 to 13. NASA meteor expert Tim Cooke tells Space.com that the best time to see this celestial event will probably be in the pre-dawn hours of August 12.

PASS IT ON: Perseid meteor shower peaks on the nights of August 11th & 12th. Around 60 meteors possible per hour! #MeteorShower #Space pic.twitter.com/qka8hKEpYZ — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) July 29, 2017

Since the moon will be three quarters full, the show might not be as spectacular as usual, but you should still be able to see meteors if you get out of the city and head somewhere without too much light pollution.

The Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve is always a good option, though there are plenty of other awesome spots to drive to from Toronto.

While seeing meteors dash across the sky is always exciting, most skywatchers are eagerly awaiting the Great American Eclipse. It's the first total solar eclipse that'll be visible across the United States since 1979.

20 days now! Get eclipse glasses NOW at https://t.co/U14ANVVUTK pic.twitter.com/UQwjKcqwwL — GreatAmericanEclipse (@AmericanEclipse) August 1, 2017

In Toronto, we'll be able to see the moon cover about 70 percent of the sun. Weather permitting, it should still look pretty cool (and eerie) here.

The partial eclipse will be visible in Toronto right after 1 p.m. It'll reach its maximum point at 2:32 p.m. The moon will conclude its pass of the sun, from our vantage point, at 3:49 p.m.

If you want to see the total eclipse, consider taking a road trip south of the border.