The top 10 events in Toronto this September

A collective series of 100-plus events over nine days at venues across the city. Last year's festival featured over 60 different participating bars, pubs and restaurants hosting different types of beer-focused events.
Jazz concerts pop up in various Kensington Market locations, giving you a taste of some of the jazz scene's finest in Toronto right now. Molly Johnson, Ori Dagan, Genevieve Marentette are among some of the performers.
Join 6,000 others dressed in dirndls and lederhosen at one of Toronto's largest Oktoberfest parties. This two-day event is modelled after the original Munich party and takes place inside a massive Festhalle tent.