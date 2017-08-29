Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 12 hours ago
toronto events september

The top 10 events in Toronto this September

There's no denying the biggest event in Toronto this month is TIFF. An endless frenzy of stars, a major street festival and of course all the flicks have the city under its spell for 10 days. But this month  also gives us Nuit Blanche, the highly-anticipated Edit Festival, the much-hyped Invictus Games and plenty of concerts and free events

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • TIFF
      September 7-17
      TIFF
      The return of the country's largest film festival has reached a fever pitch. The city feels electric with an endless list of world premieres, celebrities and parties.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Elevate Toronto
      September 12-14
      Elevate Toronto
      This three-day tech festival will show off some of the country's best innovators with panels, presentations and a big street party on King West.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Beer Week
      September 15-23
      Toronto Beer Week
      A collective series of 100-plus events over nine days at venues across the city. Last year's festival featured over 60 different participating bars, pubs and restaurants hosting different types of beer-focused events.
      Multiple Venues
    • Kensington Market Jazz Festival
      September 15-17
      Kensington Market Jazz Festival
      Jazz concerts pop up in various Kensington Market locations, giving you a taste of some of the jazz scene's finest in Toronto right now. Molly Johnson, Ori Dagan, Genevieve Marentette are among some of the performers.
      Various locations
    • JFL42
      September 21-30
      JFL42
      Toronto's comedy festival returns this year featuring headliners like Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, Tim and Eric and Tom Segura. There's also ComedyCon for some daytime laughter.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Invictus Games
      September 26-30
      Invictus Games
      Started in 2014 by Prince Harry, this athletic competition takes place at venues across the city. There's also a killer closing concert at the ACC featuring Bruce Springsteen.
      Toronto, ON
    • Edit Festival
      September 28 - October 8
      Edit Festival
      A brand new festival for fans of design, innovation and technology takes over 150,000-square feet of the abandoned Lever Ponds soap factory for 10 days of installations, talks, and workshops.
      East Harbour
    • Buffer Festival
      September 28 - October 1
      Buffer Festival
      This annual festivals showcases YouTube world premieres, screenings, and talks with acclaimed digital creators, workshops, panels a big red carpet event.
      Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
    • Toronto Oktoberfest
      September 29
      Toronto Oktoberfest
      Join 6,000 others dressed in dirndls and lederhosen at one of Toronto's largest Oktoberfest parties. This two-day event is modelled after the original Munich party and takes place inside a massive Festhalle tent.
      Ontario Place
    • Nuit Blanche
      September 30 - October 1
      Nuit Blanche
      The 12th edition of Toronto's free, city-wide sunset-to-sunrise celebration of contemporary art returns with installations and works transforming spaces all around us for one night only. 
      Multiple Venues
