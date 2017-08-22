Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 56 minutes ago
rap battle toronto

Toronto is shutting down King St. for an epic rap battle

TIFF will once again shut down a major part of King West this year for Festival Street, with the added bonus of a headlining rap battle with the star of Eminem's new movie. 

For one weekend from September 7-10, King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will be temporarily transformed into a pedestrian promenade with music and performances.

In celebration of Bodied, the Eminem-produced film opening the annual Midnight Madness program on September 7, Toronto rapper Alex Larsen (Kid Twist) will take the stage for a showdown with battle rapper Madness.

The Slaight Music Stage also makes a return with shows every day, as well as other pop-up performances, virtual reality experiences, and music videos and film screenings.  The street will also have extended patios and food trucks.

Jesse Milns

