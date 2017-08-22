Toronto is shutting down King St. for an epic rap battle
TIFF will once again shut down a major part of King West this year for Festival Street, with the added bonus of a headlining rap battle with the star of Eminem's new movie.
For one weekend from September 7-10, King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will be temporarily transformed into a pedestrian promenade with music and performances.
Our #TIFF17 Midnight Madness Opening Night Film is @JosephKahn’s BODIED, with Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, @cthagod and @CalumWorthy. pic.twitter.com/MNZ6C2Vkiy— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 1, 2017
In celebration of Bodied, the Eminem-produced film opening the annual Midnight Madness program on September 7, Toronto rapper Alex Larsen (Kid Twist) will take the stage for a showdown with battle rapper Madness.
The Slaight Music Stage also makes a return with shows every day, as well as other pop-up performances, virtual reality experiences, and music videos and film screenings. The street will also have extended patios and food trucks.
Jesse Milns
