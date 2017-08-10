King Street to go car-free during TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival's about to take over the city, with glitz, glamour, hordes of screaming fans, and lots and lots of movie screenings.

It'll also shut down a portion of King Street West during the opening weekend, from September 7 to 10.

While the TTC didn't want Festival Street to happen, it looks like this free street festival, which runs from University to Peter, will return, according to TIFF's website.

The exact programming hasn't been announced yet, but last year, it included free screenings, free concerts and plenty of brand activations. Restaurants also extended their patios onto the street, making it easy to eat and drink amidst the action.

TIFF will also present free screenings (including some at the Ontario Place Cinesphere) as part of its Cinamatheque programme, which celebrates Canadian cinema.