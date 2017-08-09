Film
TIFF is reopening the Ontario Place Cinesphere

The Toronto International Film Festival usually takes over much of downtown, but this year it's expanding its reach towards Lake Ontario.

That's because as part of its Cinematheque programme, which highlights Canadian films and filmmakers in honour of the sesquicentennial, TIFF will take over the Ontario Place Cinesphere.

The screening happening at the world's first permanent IMAX theatre is Graeme Ferguson's North of Superior, which was also the first film ever shown at the Cinesphere back in 1971.

There will be multiple screenings happening throughout the festival with shuttles running between Ontario Place and the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

According to a news release, the entire Cinematheque programme will be free. TIFF runs from September 7 to 17 and the daily schedule comes out on August 22. 

Joel Gale

