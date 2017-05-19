TTC doesn't want TIFF to close King St. anymore

The Toronto International Film Festival takes over Toronto for 10 days in September, including a big chunk of King Street.

For the past three years, TIFF has used King Street to created a pedestrian-only promenade (known as Festival Street) on the festival's opening weekend.

However, as the Toronto Star reports, each year, the TTC fights back against this major road closure, which backs up traffic and diverts streetcars on the city's busiest surface route.

According to the Star, TTC staff said that the 2017 Festival Street will likely run on King Street. But at yesterday's TTC board meeting, staff suggested alternatives, such as moving the event to John Street.

Incidentally, the yet to be approved King Street pilot project that is designed to give streetcars priority over cars isn't slated to start until October, long after TIFF wraps.