Soon cars won't be able to drive straight on King St.

King Street might soon look a lot different as the city of Toronto considers how to improve transit on this busy downtown thoroughfare.

The city, along with the TTC, has looked at a variety of options for King Street, but according to the Globe and Mail, it's settled on a plan that prioritizes streetcars over private vehicles.

City staff recommend restricting through traffic on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets. Those in cars will still be able to drive on King Street, but will have to turn right at most intersections.

"Drivers will still be able to access destinations along King, but must enter the road at the block they are heading to and then leave again at the end of that block," writes Oliver Moore in the Globe and Mail.

Cars will be diverted to nearby streets, including Adelaide and Richmond. The plan also calls for improved public space, such as utilizing areas along the existing curb lanes as pedestrian zones.

Pending city council approval, a pilot project between Bathurst and Jarvis streets could be in place by this fall.