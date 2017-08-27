Music
12 must-see concerts in Toronto this September

The top concerts in Toronto this September alleviate the sadness of summer’s end (and the cancellation of Bieber’s tour) with a ton of highly anticipated comebacks, from local darlings to international stars.

Aside from the below, look forward to the return of Afghan Whigs, Wire, Rainer Maria and the Pixies, plus old-school faves like Deep Purple with Alice Cooper, Scorpions with Megadeth, and Thundercat. There’s also Night Owl Festival, and just a GO ride away is Hamilton’s Supercrawl.

Here are my picks for must-see concerts in Toronto this month.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Depeche Mode
      September 3
      Depeche Mode
      The synth kings spent the first half of 2017 releasing a politically tinged record and owning white-supremacist fanboys. The back half of their year is all about this tour though, which brings them to Toronto for the first time in four years.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Lady Gaga
      September 7
      Lady Gaga
      The Joanne World Tour finally kicked off at the start of August, and no surprise, the pop icon has been garnering heaps of praise for the massive show as she crosses the continent to reach us for a two-night stint (plus a TIFF showing).
      Air Canada Centre
    • Julie & The Wrong Guys
      September 7
      Julie & The Wrong Guys
      Julie Doiron linked with Eamon McGrath and members of Cancer Bats a few years ago for this project, but they’re only now putting out their first full-length. Hear what the singer-songwriter sounds like with a heavier, amps-to-11 backing at the ‘Shoe.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Queens of the Stone Age
      September 9
      Queens of the Stone Age
      The swaggering hard rockers are ready to show off their uptempo, Mark Ronson-produced makeover with new album Villains and a tour across North America. English duo Royal Blood opens.
      Budweiser Stage
    • The Weeknd
      September 9
      The Weeknd
      If you’re like “wait, I feel like he was just here,” you’re right! After headlining in May, then popping up at OVO, the clearly homesick Starboy is back for yet another night at the ACC.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Lauryn Hill and Nas
      September 10
      Lauryn Hill and Nas
      The last time these hip hop legends toured together in 2012 was rocky (hours-long waits between sets was one of the running themes), but hopefully they can make it up to us with undeniable talent and less shenanigans this time around.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Conor Oberst
      September 13
      Conor Oberst
      If you felt that last year’s Ruminations was a little too sullen (even by Oberst standards), take heart that he’s revamped most of those tracks with a full band for this year’s Salutations, and is bringing that band on tour.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • King Woman
      September 13
      King Woman
      Metalheads in search of a new favourite band need to get their black T-shirted selves over to Coalition for this lineup. Fresh San-Fran doom group King Woman is supported by Toronto’s Völur, Godstopper and a local “mystery project” making its live debut.
      pin Hide Map Coalition: T.O
    • The Hotelier
      September 13
      The Hotelier
      Christian Holden’s band is one of a handful popping up to make emo great again, and last year’s Goodness was a perfect example of their knack for heartfelt, life-affirming rock-outs.
      Hard Luck Bar
    • Ted Leo
      September 19
      Ted Leo
      The grandpappy of power pop has been fairly quiet the past few years, but thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, he’s back with a new LP (sans the Pharmacists, though they may rejoin him again for this tour).
      Lee's Palace
    • Feist
      September 24
      Feist
      If you missed her at Field Trip, here’s another chance to catch hometown girl Leslie in the flesh and on the heels of yet another brilliant LP, Pleasure.
      Massey Hall
    • METZ
      September 29
      METZ
      Our boys really made it - upcoming LP Strange Peace is produced by none other than Steve Albini, which should pretty much cement them in the upper echelons of noise. Catch them at Lee’s about a week after it’s officially released.
      Lee's Palace
