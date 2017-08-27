12 must-see concerts in Toronto this September

The top concerts in Toronto this September alleviate the sadness of summer’s end (and the cancellation of Bieber’s tour) with a ton of highly anticipated comebacks, from local darlings to international stars.

Aside from the below, look forward to the return of Afghan Whigs, Wire, Rainer Maria and the Pixies, plus old-school faves like Deep Purple with Alice Cooper, Scorpions with Megadeth, and Thundercat. There’s also Night Owl Festival, and just a GO ride away is Hamilton’s Supercrawl.

Here are my picks for must-see concerts in Toronto this month.