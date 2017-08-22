A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017
If you weren't impressed by the big-name films premiering at TIFF this year, then maybe the avalanche of celebrities will.
TIFF released the names of the movie stars descending upon our city from September 7-17 and it's a who's who of A-listers so be sure to have your phone or camera ready at all times.
Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017.
Also announced today, TIFF will once again be running its In Conversation With... Program. This year's crop of speakers will include Javier Bardem, Gael Garcia Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren.
Join the conversation Load comments