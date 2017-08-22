If you weren't impressed by the big-name films premiering at TIFF this year, then maybe the avalanche of celebrities will.

TIFF released the names of the movie stars descending upon our city from September 7-17 and it's a who's who of A-listers so be sure to have your phone or camera ready at all times.

Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017.

Christian Bale

Javier Bardem

Gael Garcia Bernal

Jamie Bell

Halle Berry

Jason Biggs

Mary J Blige

Steve Buscemi

Louis C.K.

Steve Carell

Jim Carrey

George Clooney

Daniel Craig

Penelope Cruz

Matt Damon

Eminem

Idris Elba

Colin Farrell

James Franco

Jake Gyllenhaal

Kevin Hart

Angelina Jolie

Grace Jones

Nicole Kidman

Brie Larson

Jennifer Lawrence

John Malkovich

Don McKellar

Helen Mirren

Julianne Moore

Ellen Page

Ben Stiller

Emma Stone

Luke Wilson

Kate Winslet

Kristen Wiig

Evan Rachel Wood

Also announced today, TIFF will once again be running its In Conversation With... Program. This year's crop of speakers will include Javier Bardem, Gael Garcia Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren.