Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TIFF Toronto 2017

A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017

Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you weren't impressed by the big-name films premiering at TIFF this year, then maybe the avalanche of celebrities will.

TIFF released the names of the movie stars descending upon our city from September 7-17 and it's a who's who of A-listers so be sure to have your phone or camera ready at all times. 

Here are some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017.

  • Christian Bale
  • Javier Bardem
  • Gael Garcia Bernal
  • Jamie Bell
  • Halle Berry
  • Jason Biggs
  • Mary J Blige
  • Steve Buscemi
  • Louis C.K.
  • Steve Carell
  • Jim Carrey
  • George Clooney
  • Daniel Craig
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Matt Damon
  • Eminem
  • Idris Elba
  • Colin Farrell
  • James Franco
  • Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Kevin Hart
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Grace Jones
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Brie Larson
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • John Malkovich
  • Don McKellar
  • Helen Mirren
  • Julianne Moore
  • Ellen Page
  • Ben Stiller
  • Emma Stone
  • Luke Wilson
  • Kate Winslet
  • Kristen Wiig
  • Evan Rachel Wood

Also announced today, TIFF will once again be running its In Conversation With... Program. This year's crop of speakers will include Javier Bardem, Gael Garcia Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren.

Lead photo by

dtstuff9

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Music and fashion icon Grace Jones coming to Toronto

A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017

The top 10 documentaries to see at TIFF 2017

TIFF says attendance way down at the Lightbox

Louis C.K.'s secret new movie gets world premiere in Toronto

Toronto's getting another huge Harry Potter concert

King Street to go car-free during TIFF

Free outdoor movies coming to more Toronto parks