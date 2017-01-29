Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Brunch groups toronto

The top 10 brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brunch options in Toronto for large groups can sometimes be tricky to find but the city does boast a number of worthy spots that can accommodate you and your whole squad. Many of the restaurants on this list take reservations so call ahead and book when you can.

Here are my picks for the top brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto.

Cluny

This French-inspired bistro in the Distillery District serves up delicious brunch classics like eggs Benedict and French toast. The spacious restaurant comfortably accommodates larger groups, though it's best to call and make a reservation in advance.

Gusto 101

The popular Italian restaurant on King West boasts quite an extensive brunch menu including omelettes and ricotta pancakes. If you're in a large group you can try your luck as a walk in or plan in advance by booking a reso.

Lena

Found inside Saks at the Eaton Centre is this massive and beautifully decorated restaurant. Head over for brunch and you and your party can dig into Latin-style morning meals which include options like breakfast empanadas and potato-egg tortillas. 

Maple Leaf Tavern

The Leslieville restaurant comfortably seats over 130 and serves a bunch menu featuring boozy cocktails, tasty toasts and buttermilk waffles.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Serving up some of the city's best brunch, Mildred's massive location in Liberty Village makes it a perfect destination for large groups. Blueberry pancakes, croissants topped with poached eggs, and hearty hashes grace the menu. 

Planta

If smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and clean plant-based eats are your squad's jam, this Yorkville spot is your ultimate destination. The massive space makes it ideal for large groups, and the stunning interior will certainly up your group's Instagram game. 

Skin + Bones

Grab a group of friends and head over to this Leslieville destination to indulge in a brunch menu filled with house-baked goods, breakfast burgers and eggs benny. Reservations aren't accepted for brunch but if you head there early enough, you should be able to secure a table.

Souk Tabule

This massive Middle Eastern restaurant is amping things up in the Canary District with their “souk” vibe and cafe. Their menu features turmeric lattes, harissa Caesars and hot pans of shakshuka.

The Drake Hotel

This popular West Queen West hotel is well loved for its lively atmosphere and delectable brunch offerings. Online reservations are accepted for groups up to eight. If your party is larger, give them a call.

The Westerly

French toast, frittata and bagels and lox are a few of the things you'll find on the brunch menu at this Roncesvalles restaurant. If you're planning an outing with a large group, they take brunch reservations for 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Souk Tabule

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto

The tough economics behind restaurant delivery apps in Toronto

The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest bar

Submit your pics to our 2017 Winterlicious photo challenge

Toronto food events: Toronto Tea Festival, Winterlicious, Bollywood Brunch

The top 50 pizza in Toronto

A&W is taking over Toronto one neighbourhood at a time

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Conspiracy Pizza, Tabule, Zante Bistro