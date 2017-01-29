The top 10 brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Brunch options in Toronto for large groups can sometimes be tricky to find but the city does boast a number of worthy spots that can accommodate you and your whole squad. Many of the restaurants on this list take reservations so call ahead and book when you can.

Here are my picks for the top brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto.

This French-inspired bistro in the Distillery District serves up delicious brunch classics like eggs Benedict and French toast. The spacious restaurant comfortably accommodates larger groups, though it's best to call and make a reservation in advance.

The popular Italian restaurant on King West boasts quite an extensive brunch menu including omelettes and ricotta pancakes. If you're in a large group you can try your luck as a walk in or plan in advance by booking a reso.

Found inside Saks at the Eaton Centre is this massive and beautifully decorated restaurant. Head over for brunch and you and your party can dig into Latin-style morning meals which include options like breakfast empanadas and potato-egg tortillas.

The Leslieville restaurant comfortably seats over 130 and serves a bunch menu featuring boozy cocktails, tasty toasts and buttermilk waffles.

Serving up some of the city's best brunch, Mildred's massive location in Liberty Village makes it a perfect destination for large groups. Blueberry pancakes, croissants topped with poached eggs, and hearty hashes grace the menu.

If smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and clean plant-based eats are your squad's jam, this Yorkville spot is your ultimate destination. The massive space makes it ideal for large groups, and the stunning interior will certainly up your group's Instagram game.

Grab a group of friends and head over to this Leslieville destination to indulge in a brunch menu filled with house-baked goods, breakfast burgers and eggs benny. Reservations aren't accepted for brunch but if you head there early enough, you should be able to secure a table.

This massive Middle Eastern restaurant is amping things up in the Canary District with their “souk” vibe and cafe. Their menu features turmeric lattes, harissa Caesars and hot pans of shakshuka.

This popular West Queen West hotel is well loved for its lively atmosphere and delectable brunch offerings. Online reservations are accepted for groups up to eight. If your party is larger, give them a call.

French toast, frittata and bagels and lox are a few of the things you'll find on the brunch menu at this Roncesvalles restaurant. If you're planning an outing with a large group, they take brunch reservations for 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.