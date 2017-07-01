The 20 most popular summertime treats in Toronto
It's summer in Toronto so, naturally, photos of epic ice cream creations and other frozen treats are taking over Instagram feeds city-wide. Every week it seems something new has arrived, making your summer bucket list that much tastier.
Here are my picks for the most popular summertime treats in Toronto right now.
Toronto now has a destination for black ice cream, and people are lapping it up. The curious have been lining up for upwards of an hour on West Queen West to get their hands on - and a Instagram photo of - this epic-looking soft serve.
Black sesame and salted duck egg, wasabi honey, Vietnamese coffee and chocolate yuzu are among the many scoops of ice cream available at this East Chinatown spot.
This West Queen West ice cream parlour has opened its doors and is serving up some of the most epic milkshakes in Toronto. Shakes are available in flavours like Talk Nerdy To Me, which features Nerds and sour belts.
On the hunt for unique soft serve in Toronto? Look no further. This Queen West shop is where you can get your fill of flavours like jasmine tea, almond tofu, tangy yogurt and passion fruit.
Gone are the days of hunting down this Toronto food truck. Now boasting a brick and mortar location in the Annex you can get your hands on one of these must-try cones no matter the day or weather. Just prepare to lineup.
Since opening its doors in spring 2016, the Baldwin Village shop has seen steady lineups to watch ice cream be rolled right before their eyes.
These monstrous cones from the Ossington parlour are a popular choice year after year. Load up on freshly baked Hong Kong style waffles with your choice of ice cream. While the wait for these top notch cones may be long, it's well worth it.
These picturesque ice cream tacos from the St. Clair West ice cream parlour draw the crowds. The treat comes with three scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, toppings and chocolate or caramel sauce. Yum!
Toronto's matcha obsession is in full force thanks to this this global chain in Little Toyko. Matcha flavoured soft serve gets perfectly laid into a waffle cones and the result is both stunning and delicious.
Toronto's favourite gelato food truck has gone brick and mortar. Bar Ape's St. Clair West storefront is dishing out soft serve gelato in all sorts of intriguing flavours.
If you visit Sweet Jesus and don't take a photo of your ice cream cone did it ever really happen? That seems to be the case as this ice cream chain has been one of the most Instagrammed destinations in Toronto.
Don't miss out on the frozen treats from Seven Lives' offspring. The thing to get at this Kensington Market spot might just be the Dole Whip floats. It's dairy-free pineapple-flavoured Dole Whip soft serve, pineapple juice, a maraschino cherry and a cocktail umbrella.
The Mexican bakery has taken churros to the next level, shaping them into cones and filling them with ice cream. Pro tip: The Kensington Market location is beside a graffiti wall making a wicked back drop for Instagram photos.
The Beaches ice cream parlour is loading ice cream into cake batter cones. Flavours include birthday cake and even creamsicle, and there are even a few gluten-free options.
People flock to this Corktown dessert joint to get taste for creamy soft serve in unique flavours like Earl Grey.
The Montreal import with a location on the Danforth only does vanilla soft serve but don't fret: there's over a dozen dips to choose from as well as tons of toppings to take your cone to the next level.
The gourmet milkshake bar can be found located inside Peace Collective on Ossington. On the menu you'll find epic shakes like "Go Shawty, It's Your Birthday" which comes with a big 'ol slice of cake.
Make your way to this bakery in Chinatown to get your hands on some of the most Instagrammable cones in the city. Rainbow batter is formed into cones and filled with champagne-vanilla twist ice cream.
The Yonge & Eglinton bakery has introduced a menu of ice cream sandwiches for the summer. Cookies and brownies are loaded with ice cream and toppings.
If you're a fan of Sesame Street you're going to love this summertime treat. The Little Tokyo shop does a Cookie Monster cone with scoops of blue cookies and cream ice cream, Chips Ahoy minis and crushed Oreos.
Hector Vasquez at iHalo Krunch
