The 20 most popular summertime treats in Toronto

It's summer in Toronto so, naturally, photos of epic ice cream creations and other frozen treats are taking over Instagram feeds city-wide. Every week it seems something new has arrived, making your summer bucket list that much tastier.

Here are my picks for the most popular summertime treats in Toronto right now.

Toronto now has a destination for black ice cream, and people are lapping it up. The curious have been lining up for upwards of an hour on West Queen West to get their hands on - and a Instagram photo of - this epic-looking soft serve.

A post shared by Toronto Food (@torontofood) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Black sesame and salted duck egg, wasabi honey, Vietnamese coffee and chocolate yuzu are among the many scoops of ice cream available at this East Chinatown spot.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

This West Queen West ice cream parlour has opened its doors and is serving up some of the most epic milkshakes in Toronto. Shakes are available in flavours like Talk Nerdy To Me, which features Nerds and sour belts.

A post shared by Patricia (@paatty.cakes) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

On the hunt for unique soft serve in Toronto? Look no further. This Queen West shop is where you can get your fill of flavours like jasmine tea, almond tofu, tangy yogurt and passion fruit.

A post shared by Jesi | Pepperminting (@jesipepperminting) on May 21, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Gone are the days of hunting down this Toronto food truck. Now boasting a brick and mortar location in the Annex you can get your hands on one of these must-try cones no matter the day or weather. Just prepare to lineup.

A post shared by @_zhouu on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Since opening its doors in spring 2016, the Baldwin Village shop has seen steady lineups to watch ice cream be rolled right before their eyes.

A post shared by Abhishek Dekate (@abhishekdekate) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

These monstrous cones from the Ossington parlour are a popular choice year after year. Load up on freshly baked Hong Kong style waffles with your choice of ice cream. While the wait for these top notch cones may be long, it's well worth it.

A post shared by vick cammie (@vickcammie) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

These picturesque ice cream tacos from the St. Clair West ice cream parlour draw the crowds. The treat comes with three scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, toppings and chocolate or caramel sauce. Yum!

A post shared by knamtran (@knamtran) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Toronto's matcha obsession is in full force thanks to this this global chain in Little Toyko. Matcha flavoured soft serve gets perfectly laid into a waffle cones and the result is both stunning and delicious.

A post shared by Bar Ape Gelato Co《Bar"Ah-pay"》 (@bar_ape) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Toronto's favourite gelato food truck has gone brick and mortar. Bar Ape's St. Clair West storefront is dishing out soft serve gelato in all sorts of intriguing flavours.

A post shared by Sweet Jesus (@sweetjesus) on May 13, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

If you visit Sweet Jesus and don't take a photo of your ice cream cone did it ever really happen? That seems to be the case as this ice cream chain has been one of the most Instagrammed destinations in Toronto.

A post shared by d a n i e l l e b l a c k (@danielleblack) on Aug 5, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Don't miss out on the frozen treats from Seven Lives' offspring. The thing to get at this Kensington Market spot might just be the Dole Whip floats. It's dairy-free pineapple-flavoured Dole Whip soft serve, pineapple juice, a maraschino cherry and a cocktail umbrella.

A post shared by You You (@youyou_gram) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The Mexican bakery has taken churros to the next level, shaping them into cones and filling them with ice cream. Pro tip: The Kensington Market location is beside a graffiti wall making a wicked back drop for Instagram photos.

A post shared by Brett's (@brettsicecream) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

The Beaches ice cream parlour is loading ice cream into cake batter cones. Flavours include birthday cake and even creamsicle, and there are even a few gluten-free options.

A post shared by Krystle (@dineandfash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

People flock to this Corktown dessert joint to get taste for creamy soft serve in unique flavours like Earl Grey.

A post shared by Marianne & Gabrielle (@2epeau) on Jul 6, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

The Montreal import with a location on the Danforth only does vanilla soft serve but don't fret: there's over a dozen dips to choose from as well as tons of toppings to take your cone to the next level.

A post shared by Rachel Dinh | Toronto 🍁 (@racheldinh_) on May 30, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

The gourmet milkshake bar can be found located inside Peace Collective on Ossington. On the menu you'll find epic shakes like "Go Shawty, It's Your Birthday" which comes with a big 'ol slice of cake.

A post shared by Tina Dao (@simplyteee) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Make your way to this bakery in Chinatown to get your hands on some of the most Instagrammable cones in the city. Rainbow batter is formed into cones and filled with champagne-vanilla twist ice cream.

A post shared by TORONTO_FOOD™ (@toronto_food) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

The Yonge & Eglinton bakery has introduced a menu of ice cream sandwiches for the summer. Cookies and brownies are loaded with ice cream and toppings.

A post shared by 😘 (@hellomj_) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

If you're a fan of Sesame Street you're going to love this summertime treat. The Little Tokyo shop does a Cookie Monster cone with scoops of blue cookies and cream ice cream, Chips Ahoy minis and crushed Oreos.