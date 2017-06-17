The top 10 places to eat in Toronto's Little Tokyo

Toronto's Little Tokyo is the unofficial moniker for the stretch of Dundas West between Bay and University that used to be referred to as Old Chinatown. Here you'll find an abundance of Japanese and other Asian restaurants serving up sushi burritos, indulgent ice cream and more.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants, bakeries and cafes to visit in Toronto's Little Tokyo.

While it may be tiny, this sushi joint is among the best in the city. If you choose to dine in, you might end up sitting on top of your neighbour, but don't worry because the fresh fish more than makes up for the cramped quarters.

This take out joint is all about sushi burritos and poke bowls. Everything here is 100% customizable. Select ingredients and decide on whether you'd like them in a sushi burrito, poke bowl or salad.

Head upstairs to this izakaya and fill up on small plates of Japanese food as well as lots of drinks. Don't miss the fried chicken, a perfect accompaniment to your frozen beer.

This sushi emporium doles out fresh fish for lunch and dinner. If you're looking for something special, go for the omakase.

This restaurant usually has a line that snakes out the door as crowds clamour for steaming hot bowls of pork-based tonkotsu ramen.

It's all about matcha at this Japanese cafe. Get your green tea fix with a latte, sundae or a shaved ice treat. There are also pastries, parfaits and macarons available.

Unlike Uncle Tetsu's other spots around the city this cafe offers the option to sit down and dine in. The menu boasts a variety of cheesecakes along with hot and cold beverages.

Head here for an Instagrammable dessert, like the cookie monster cone featuring blue cookies and cream ice cream and mini Chips Ahoy cookies in an Oreo-encrusted cone. Or go for the Crispy Comb that comes with fresh honeycomb.

This long standing Chinese restaurant is open late so whether your craving General Tao's Chicken at lunch or after the bar you can get your fix.

Tucked inside an office building on Elizabeth street, this multi-faceted space serves up custom salads, sandwiches and poke bowls along with a variety of grab and go treats, breakfast and espresso drinks.