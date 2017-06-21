These are the most Instagrammed restaurants in Toronto

The most Instagrammed restaurants in Toronto obviously include the original Sweet Jesus on John Street. Instagram Canada looked at geo tags to compile its list of popular local joints. If you haven't added these spots to your feed yet, you should probably get started, but only if they fit your curated aesthetic, that is.

Along with sharing the most geo-tagged restaurants in Toronto, Instagram Canada also revealed the 10 most Instagrammed landmarks in Canada - six of them are in Toronto. Unsurprisingly, they are the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, Ripley's Aquarium, the ROM, the AGO and Casa Loma.

But if you're still thinking about food, here are the most Instagrammed restaurants in Canada, according to Instagram.

A post shared by Mac Reynolds (@macreynolds) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Not only does Momofuku serve beautiful dishes in an equally beautiful space, but it also features a stainless steel sculpture by Shanghai-based artist Zhang Huan right outside its front door.

A post shared by Enrique Cochegrus (@enriquecochegrus) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Sweet Jesus helped normalize the practice of standing in line to Instagram an over-the-top ice cream cone.

A post shared by Nicole Lovell (@mslovell_) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The entire Distillery District is super photogenic, but this Mexican spot takes the cake thanks to its Studio Munge-designed dining room and two-storey mural by Óscar Flores.

A post shared by CHELSEA AMBER (@marrrinaisonfire) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

This ice cream parlour is famous for its ice cream sandwiches as well as its long lineups, which usually stretch down Ossington on warm (as well as not so warm) days.

A post shared by madi not mattie (@madi_kennedy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

This restaurant's associated with Drake and it has a cool-looking neon sign, so of course it's popular on Insta.

A post shared by #loserwithafork (@loserwithafork) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Pizza, pasta and kale salad are welcome additions to most Insta feeds.