These are the most Instagrammed restaurants in Toronto
The most Instagrammed restaurants in Toronto obviously include the original Sweet Jesus on John Street. Instagram Canada looked at geo tags to compile its list of popular local joints. If you haven't added these spots to your feed yet, you should probably get started, but only if they fit your curated aesthetic, that is.
Along with sharing the most geo-tagged restaurants in Toronto, Instagram Canada also revealed the 10 most Instagrammed landmarks in Canada - six of them are in Toronto. Unsurprisingly, they are the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, Ripley's Aquarium, the ROM, the AGO and Casa Loma.
But if you're still thinking about food, here are the most Instagrammed restaurants in Canada, according to Instagram.
Not only does Momofuku serve beautiful dishes in an equally beautiful space, but it also features a stainless steel sculpture by Shanghai-based artist Zhang Huan right outside its front door.
Sweet Jesus helped normalize the practice of standing in line to Instagram an over-the-top ice cream cone.
The entire Distillery District is super photogenic, but this Mexican spot takes the cake thanks to its Studio Munge-designed dining room and two-storey mural by Óscar Flores.
This ice cream parlour is famous for its ice cream sandwiches as well as its long lineups, which usually stretch down Ossington on warm (as well as not so warm) days.
This restaurant's associated with Drake and it has a cool-looking neon sign, so of course it's popular on Insta.
Pizza, pasta and kale salad are welcome additions to most Insta feeds.
Jesse Milns at Fring's
