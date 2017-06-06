5 new epic milkshakes in Toronto

Epic milkshakes in Toronto come topped with myriad toppings, from candy to full slices of cake. Gone are the days of standard chocolate, vanilla and strawberry offerings, now shops across the city are going all out with these summertime treats.

Here are my picks for the top new places to get epic milkshakes in Toronto.

This ice cream parlour on West Queen West is anything but basic. From their “titanic” sized sundaes to their “mutant” shakes, you're in for a treat. Shakes are available in flavours like Talk Nerdy To Me, which features Nerds and sour belts, to the Funnel Cake Shake that comes with an entire funnel cake on top.

This Annex shop boasts a variety of sweets, including a menu of wild milkshakes just in time for summer. Indulge in flavours like the Salty Sugar Daddy, which includes snicker doodle cookies, pretzels and salted caramel sauce.

The former location of Niche Coffee and Tea is sticking with tradition and will continue to serve up what they have dubbed freakshakes. Giant mason jars are filled to the brim with ice cream and milk and come loaded with toppings like cookies, cake and cotton candy.

Milkshakes haven’t always been around at this ice cream chain, but they now give them the same outrageous treatment as their cones with flavours like PB pretzel and Nutella and red velvet cake batter.

If you've ever wanted a milkshake rimmed with buttered popcorn or Fruit Loops, you're in luck. This bakeshop near Yonge and Eglinton now does milkshakes that will have you saying, "holy cow!"