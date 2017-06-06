Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
milkshakes toronto

5 new epic milkshakes in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Epic milkshakes in Toronto come topped with myriad toppings, from candy to full slices of cake. Gone are the days of standard chocolate, vanilla and strawberry offerings, now shops across the city are going all out with these summertime treats.

Here are my picks for the top new places to get epic milkshakes in Toronto.

Hollywood Cone

This ice cream parlour on West Queen West is anything but basic. From their “titanic” sized sundaes to their “mutant” shakes, you're in for a treat. Shakes are available in flavours like Talk Nerdy To Me, which features Nerds and sour belts, to the Funnel Cake Shake that comes with an entire funnel cake on top. 

A post shared by Dave R (@daves.food.finds) on

MoRoCo Chocolat

This Annex shop boasts a variety of sweets, including a menu of wild milkshakes just in time for summer. Indulge in flavours like the Salty Sugar Daddy, which includes snicker doodle cookies, pretzels and salted caramel sauce. 

A post shared by Al Patterson (@thezenofal) on

Cafe Nuna

The former location of Niche Coffee and Tea is sticking with tradition and will continue to serve up what they have dubbed freakshakes. Giant mason jars are filled to the brim with ice cream and milk and come loaded with toppings like cookies, cake and cotton candy. 

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

Sweet Jesus

Milkshakes haven’t always been around at this ice cream chain, but they now give them the same outrageous treatment as their cones with flavours like PB pretzel and Nutella and red velvet cake batter. 

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

If you've ever wanted a milkshake rimmed with buttered popcorn or Fruit Loops, you're in luck. This bakeshop near Yonge and Eglinton now does milkshakes that will have you saying, "holy cow!"

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Hollywood Cone

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

5 new epic milkshakes in Toronto

Uproar after Burrito Boyz starts charging for guacamole

10 places to eat and drink at Scarborough Town Centre

LCBO workers could go on strike right before Canada Day

The top 10 new brunch in Toronto

The top 10 events at Ontario Craft Beer Week

Bier Markt on Esplanade being taken over by US brewery

Union Station won't be hosting a summer market this year