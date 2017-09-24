The top 30 bakeries in Toronto by neighbourhood

Good bakeries are essential to any neighbourhood, and in Toronto many areas are blessed with plentiful options. Really it comes down to style, from fancy French pastries and crusty Italian loaves to home-style sweets. You'll find it all at the standout bakeries across the city.

Here are my picks for the top bakeries in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Harbord Bakery is an institution in this area having been in business since 1945. The Jewish bakery is the place to get a challah or festive specialties like sufganiyot at Hanukkah or apple cakes for Rosh Hashana.

Avenue & Lawrence

The Rolling Pin is a pastry shop where you can find pies, cakes and doughnuts in a wide range of creative flavours. Cream pies for example can be had with banana filling, or you can choose from a daily selection of doughnuts including a maple-glazed bacon version.

Bloorcourt

Tucked on a side street, where the west entrance of Ossington Station lets out, Bakerbots is lovely bakeshop that specializes in sweets like cakes, cookies, cupcakes and french macarons in fun flavours like PB&J.

Bloordale Village

Just because you're vegan doesn't mean you can't get in on the baked goods action. Through Being Cool Vegan Baking Co. is a vegan bakery dishing out doughnuts, scones, whoopie pies and cookies.

Canary District

Tori’s Bakeshop is another bakery specializing in natural and organic vegan baking. “Butter” croissants, pop tarts and doughnuts can all be found inside a long pastry case display.

Chinatown

Mashion Bakery is one of the best Chinese bakeries in all of Toronto. Next time you visit try their famous coconut buns; they don't disappoint.

Corktown

Earl Grey infused cakes, lemon tarts and coffee caramel cookies are just a few of the goodies you can find at Roselle Desserts on King East.

Corso Italia

Tre Mari is an old school Italian bakery that has serviced the community on St. Clair West for over 50 years. Vienna sticks, ciabatta, and focaccia are among the house specialties, while the pastry case is packed with cannoli, zeppole, and assorted cakes.

Danforth

Dough Bakeshop offers a direct view into their open kitchen, allowing customers to peer in while bakers work hard to stock the shop with artisanal breads, tarts, pastries, squares, cakes and cookies.

Dundas West

OMG Baked Goodness is one of Dundas West’s most popular neighbourhood bakeries. Homemade pop tarts, maple butter tarts, and mini focaccia stuffed with sausage and egg are just a few of the must-try items.

East Chinatown

Andrea's Gerrard St. Bakery is a lovely source for nostalgic childhood favourites including peanut butter chocolate tarts, cheese cakes and pecan squares.

East York

Mon K Patisserie on Coxwell is a Japanese-inspired French bakery where stopping in for a fresh loaf of bread may also result in spontaneous purchases of beautiful mille-feuille, macarons, or layer petit fours.

Etobicoke

SanRemo Bakery takes top spot in this neighbourhood for its repertoire of at least 50 house-baked breads. The stuffed Vienna specifically is wonder, as is the sheer assortment of Italian desserts on display.

Financial District

Sud Forno is where to get your fill of Italian baked good in this 'hood. The stunning two-level location near Yonge and Temperance is known for their signature pastries like puffy sugar-dusted bombolone.

Junction

Bunner's gluten-free and vegan bakeshop offers everything from breads and savoury pastry pockets to sweet tooth-satisfying cupcakes, butter tarts, doughnuts and more. The thing to get here is the cinnamon buns, best had early in the day fresh from the oven.

Kensington Market

Blackbird Baking Co. is the local favourite. One taste of za'atar sprinkled focaccia or the delicious ploughman loaf is pretty much all that's needed for the unconvinced to convert.

King West

Forno Cultura is a subterranean Italian bakeshop that beckons me in every time I pass. Brioche loaves, semolina sourdoughs, and a vast assortment of biscotti are among the daily offerings.

Leaside

Rahier has been a mainstay on Bayview for almost 20 years earning a reputation for luxurious mini-cakes, tarts and macarons.

Leslieville

Bobbette & Belle has special occasions covered with beautiful cakes and sweets for custom order. Walk-ins will find delectable indulgences too, including cupcakes, cookies, macarons and other seasonal confections.

Little Italy

Bake Shoppe is a bakery cafe at College and Ossington that's been selling delicious cupcakes, custom cakes, Drake cookies and homemade pop tarts for years.

Mount Pleasant

Thobors is a Parisian style boulangerie, patisserie, and cafe where the selection includes crusty baguettes with soft chewy interiors, beautiful boules, buttery viennoiseries, and stunning, sculptural works of pastry and chocolate.

North York

With so many excellent Italian and Jewish bakeries in this area, it's a tough call to pick a favourite. Grodzinski Bakery being one of the city's best destinations for challah is as deserving as any.

Ossington

Bang Bang has a dual focus as an ice cream shop and bakery, and you can enjoy the best of both worlds in the form of signature ice cream sammies. Other delicious baked goods include treats like profiteroles and macarons.

Parkdale

Bakery cafe The Tempered Room excels in all things baked and delicious. Inside the display cases, everything from freshly baked croissants to exquisite mini-cakes and pastries can be found.

Pape Village

Serano's is a European bakery and market where Greek pastries, breads and custom cakes are among the specialties. Satisfy your sweet tooth with trigona, phyllo triangles slacked in syrup and piped with cream and nuts.

Queen West

If you love eclairs as much as I do, then a visit to Nugateau is in order. They are the first eclair-only patisserie in Toronto, and the delectable treat is offered in flavours like Japanese Matcha, Brazillian Coconut, Tahitian Vanilla and Maple Bacon, to name a few.

Roncesvalles Village

Mabel's homestyle offerings are plentiful, including everything from rustic breads, cookies, pies, cakes and all sorts of prepared goods made with an emphasis on natural and organic ingredients whenever possible.

Scarborough

Lamanna's Bakery beats out other bakeries in this neighbourhood for its sheer selection, including traditional Italian baked goods like Sicilian cassate rolle and cannoli, plus wacky inventions like Eggo maple cream cheese cupcakes.

West Queen West

If you've never had a Nadege Patisserie macaron, have you ever really lived to the fullest in Toronto? The shop specializes in the French treat along with other French classics.

Yonge & Eglinton

Phipps Bakery Cafe has been a stalwart in this neighbourhood for almost 30 years. It's renowned for fresh baked breads and an astounding selection of cakes, tarts, cookies, and squares.