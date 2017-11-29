The 5 most Instagrammed places in Toronto this year

Toronto's Instagram game has never been stronger. With its continually growing international reputation and population, it's no surprise it ranks as Canada's most Instagrammed city, but we also just scored three of the top spots for the most Instagrammed locations in the country in a recent ranking from the photo sharing platform.

Here are the most Instagrammed spots in Toronto this year.

Air Canada Centre

It's worth noting that the ACC was ranked the most Instagrammed place in Canada not just Toronto. Every year thousands of people pay a visit to catch superstar headliners, while it remains the home of the Raptors and Leafs.

A post shared by ThePetiteCouple T.O. (@thepetitecoupleto) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Pearson International Airport

You're not really travelling unless you Insta your time at the airport. Aside from that, many high profile people arrived throughout the year for events like TIFF and Invictus Games, which ensured that Pearson saw a ton of action in 2017.

A post shared by TAKA (@taka____7) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Rogers Centre

Instagramming during a Jays game has become as much of a tradition as the seventh-inning stretch. Between all the fun and games and off-season concerts, this season was emotionally charged for fans as they bid farewell to mainstay Jose Bautista.

A post shared by JANINE SCHMIDT (@mytravelfairytales) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

CN Tower

Our most iconic structure still remains one of our most popular photo ops. It's a huge draw for everyone, even Prince Harry who dropped by while he was here. And really, were you even in Toronto if you didn't Instagram it?

A post shared by K A R T H I K | Toronto,Canada (@imkarthikr) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Canada's Wonderland

The country's largest theme park located just north of the city recorded a staggering 3,723,000 visitors in 2017, all of whom presumably stopped to take a selfie at some point.

A post shared by Kyle Battersby (@kyle.battersby) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:23am PST

Based solely on geotag data, here are the most Instagrammed locations in Ontario this year:

Air Canada Centre Toronto Pearson International Airport Canada's Wonderland CN Tower / La Tour CN Ripley's Aquarium of Canada Distillery District Nathan Phillips Square Kensington Market Canadian National Exhibition The Beaches

