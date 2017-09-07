Celebs start to arrive in Toronto for TIFF
TIFF has officially begun and a number of A-list celebrities have landed in Toronto for the annual film festival. While movies and parties may be the real highlight of the festival, you can't forget about celeb spotting.
So far a number of stars have already been spotted all over the city at the airport, fancy soirees and the city's swankiest hotels.
One of the first to arrive was Toronto's own Rachel McAdams who touched down early before the premiere of Disobedience on Sunday.
Actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted last night in Toronto at the opening TIFF Soiree as she was the guest of honour for the evening.
Also spotted on the red carpet at the star studded event was actor Jason Isaacs.
Coming into the city, Armie Hammer was spotted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. As he arrived he was ambushed by excited fans.
Actor Charlie Hunnam was also spotted and swarmed by eager fans at the Toronto airport.
It's not only actors and actresses in town. Beck was spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel last night for George Pimentel's photo exhibit opening.
As for today, Shia LaBeouf was captured along Festival Street for the premiere of his movie Borg/McEnroe.
And Timothée Chalamet arrived in style to join co-star Armie Hammer on the red carpet for the premiere of Call Me By Your Name.
Join the conversation Load comments