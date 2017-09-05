TIFF Party Guide 2017

Parties at TIFF are always a reminder that the annual festival is about more than just watching movies. It's a week when many bars are serving booze until 4 a.m. and event venues and restaurants around the city are taken over by parties celebrating films screening at TIFF.

Here's a round-up of what to expect from parties during TIFF in 2017.

Hot Spots

The King West restaurant is home base for The Hollywood Reporter during the first weekend of TIFF. Try to sneak a peek at stars coming and going for their interviews.

The Financial District restaurant will host a flurry of post-screening parties complete with red carpet moments. Movies like The Current War, Mom & Dad and Brawl in Cell Block 99 will be celebrated here,

The massive multi-level beer hall in the Financial District will be hosting a party for Long Time Running – the Canadian documentary which follows The Tragically Hip during their 2016 Man Machine Poem Tour. No word on who to expect at the event, but it should be a beer-filled good time either way.

The private members club is once again home to parties every night of the festival. Film studios often buy out the entire building at Simcoe and Adelaide to help their movies celebrate in privacy. It'll be a busy corner, that's for sure.

The private members club at King and Portland is being transformed into Villa Azur for four days during the festival but they're also hosting thge 12th annual Canadian Filmmaker's Party the night before the festival officially begins.

The Yorkville steakhouse has partnered up with Nordstrom this year to host an endless list of dinners and launch parties. The Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner is just one of them with happening guests like Bill Pullman and Zachary Quinto.

Just around the corner from the TIFF building, this swank restaurant will house a slew of festival related ticketed events, including one hosted by Hugo Boss for the much-anticipated I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie.

Mongrel Media once again takes over the Campbell House at the corner of Queen and University for all their festival shenanigans. They have a ticketed party every single night of the festival celebrating something.

This Yorkville coffee spot is hosting a bunch of events during the festival, but the party for George Clooney's new movie Suburbicon is a biggie. Happening September 9, Matt Damon and Julianne Moore are confirmed to be in attendance.

RBC House

The bank is taking over the 11 Duncan Street to host all types of talks, events, and parties, mainly at the ultra popular Byblos restaurant found inside. There are several post-screening parties for big films starring Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning and Rachel McAdams as well as a concert by The Arkells.

September 6

This is TIFF's annual big ticket fundraiser gala the night before the festival begins. This year's special guest is Priyanka Chopra and it happens inside the Lightbox.

September 7

The Bovine Sex Club and Exclaim! Mag host a loud night of music from bands like The Do Good Badlies, Hudson Say, Goodnight, Sunrise and Rynheart.

The legendary MC and DJ will spin at the Everleigh for their TIFF kickoff party, which goes until 4 a.m.

The third annual Wet Banana TIFF event is a dance party inside Remington's strip club. This year they're welcoming amateur strippers, as well as regular pole dancers to participate in all the fun.

September 8

The Lightbox hosts two days of parties inside the Lightbox with 4 a.m. last call. The party happens on the 6th floor rooftop and it's ticketed, but open to the public. So hurry up and snag yours now and get working on your outfit.

September 9

The infamous director's annual TIFF dance party is usually a wonderfully filthy affair. This year you'll get a set by the DJ himself, go-go dancers and a set by Dana Dentata inside the Bovine Sex Club.

September 10

This year's big-name gala is happening in the name of sustainable development and education in Haiti, and goes down at the AGO. Guests for the party are said to include Paul Haggis, Javier Bardem, Ben Stiller and Cuba Gooding Jr.

September 12

The annual LGBT TIFF dance party returns for another year to celebrate queer and sex-positive films at the this year's festival. DJs Margot and Phillippe spin, while gay festival goers mingle and dance their Tuesday blues away.

Telefilm Canada and Birks Diamond Tribute

The annual tribute party for women in film is happening at the Spoke Club on September 12 and will honour five directors, five actors and two screenwriters.

September 14

A dance party completely dedicated to the music and fashion icon her stop at TIFF this year. Dressing up in your favourite look is encouraged at this Kensington Market party.

Brassaii on King West will be hosting parties throughout the festival, but this one is their star. It's an invite-only bash expected to include players from the Maple Leafs and Raptors, Peter Jackson, Choclair and more.

September 15

The annual Bachelor Party hosted by Eligible Magazine has very little to do with TIFF, if anything. But you'll get a chance to meet some of the guys from The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise at the Everleigh.

September 16

The official closing night gala extravaganza happening inside the ballroom at the Bond Hotel is a black-tie affair and a huge fundraiser for Sick Kids. A single ticket to this party will set you back $165.