TIFF just announced the opening night film for 2017 festival

We've already got the run down on some of the films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this year, and now TIFF has announced its opening night screening.

Kicking off this year's movie extravaganza will be sports drama Borg/Mcenroe starring Shia LaBeouf, Sverrir Gudnason and Stellan Skarsgård.

Directed by Janus Metz, the movie tells the story of one of the tennis world's greatest rivalries. Metz previously directed Armadillo, an award-winning war documentary in 2010.

Tennis fans have a lot to look forward to at TIFF because along with Borg/Mcenroe, the Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris-directed Battle of the Sexes will make its international premiere.

It stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell and it's based on the 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

The opening night gala takes place at Roy Thompson Hall on September 7. TIFF runs from September 7 to 17.