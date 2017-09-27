City
prince harry toronto

Huge crowds show up at the CN Tower to meet Prince Harry

Prince Harry got the rock star treatment when he swung by the CN Tower last night.

A huge crowd was gathered at the local landmark in hopes of meeting the globe-trotting prince. He's has been in Toronto since late last week for the Invictus Games, which continue until September 30. 

He founded the games three years ago and chose Toronto as a host city this year to mark Canada 150 celebrations. The sporting event brings together wounded, ill, and injured service people and veterans from all over the world.

In between attending the games and meeting with various heads of sate, Harry's been touring around the city, including his stop at the iconic tower last night. 

Harry has been a big hit since his arrival and has made headlines related to everything from holding hands with girlfriend Meghan Markle to being mistaken for Justin Trudeau's photographer. 

Toronto is wild about Harry! #princeharry #royals #commonwealth #godsavethequeen #invictusgames #toronto

With only three days left for Invictus, you can bet that this isn't the last appearance Harry will make exploring our city's sights. Let the mania continue. 

Lead photo by

leeannemaningasphotography

