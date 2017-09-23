City
Melania Trump toronto

Melania Trump has arrived in Toronto

Over the past few weeks, the city has seen a ton of high-profile people arrive from all over the globe - celebrities, royalty, and now America's First Lady.

Melania Trump arrived today to help kick off the first day of the 2017 Invictus Games, and met with Prince Harry who founded the event in 2014.

The two exchanged pleasantries in front of a packed room of journalists at a downtown Toronto hotel.

She is here serving as the U.S. representative for the games, which brings together wounded and injured service people from 17 allied nations to compete in a number of athletic challenges.

Trump doesn't travel lightly as the size of her motorcade coming from Pearson Airport attests.

It's the First Lady's first solo-trip to Canada where she is expected to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at some point as well.

Earlier today Trudeau met with Prince Harry at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel where the prince is reportedly staying.

The games are on now until September 30.

