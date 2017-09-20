What to expect at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

The 2017 Invictus Games take over Toronto from September 23 to 30 and will see 550 competitors from 17 nations compete in 12 sports such as swimming, track and field and wheelchair basketball.

The event has become synonymous with Prince Harry. The Toronto games will be the third one in its history (previous games were held in London and Orlando) and will take place at sports facilities all over the city.

Here's what you need to know about the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Getting into the major Invictus events will require tickets, but the good news is they're all found in one place. Just head to the official site and select whatever sport or big concert you'd like to go to (sports typically start at $25 and the major shows at $80) and purchase there.

The ACC opens the Games with a ceremony honouring the athletes and their families, hundreds of members of Canada's Armed Forces and, oh yeah, a massive concert starring Alessia Cara and Sarah McLachlan.

During the entire games, there's a chance to see some of the games for free. Sports like archery, wheelchair tennis, cycling and golf will happen at popular spots like Fort York, Nathan Phillips Square, High Park, and St. George's Golf Club, respectively.

All of the sports would be cool to catch, but some of them are big ticket shows, which will sell out, so make sure to grab them in advance. Games like the athletics competitions, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and swimming are not to be missed.

Catch a free show from the COC (it's first come, first seated) on the stunning steps inside the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The show starts at Noon and is in tribute to the athletes.

The games are passed on to representatives from Sydney, Australia for next year's event by way of a concert on September 30 with an impressive lineup featuring Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bruce Springsteen, Bachman & Turner, and Coeur de Pirate.

Sporting and cultural events are happening all over Toronto during the games including major venues like the ACC, the Pan Am stadium, Ryerson and Nathan Phillips Square.