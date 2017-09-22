Prince Harry has arrived in Toronto

The royals have arrived in Toronto! Prince Harry was seen in the city early this morning for the beginning of the Invictus Games. He arrived in the Financial District surrounded by handlers and security, but those passing by spotting him and quickly yielded their phones.

Harry created the games in 2014 and continues to be their biggest supporter, as a military veteran and as part of his work with wounded service members.

Prince Harry mania has taken over Toronto and it's for an excellent cause! @InvictusToronto starts tomorrow. #InvictusGames — Dave Lee (@davidsunlee) September 22, 2017

The games were founded as a sporting event to help rehabilitate and support sick, or injured service members from the militaries of 17 countries. Over 550 athletes are competing this year.

UH PRINCE HARRY IS IN THE BUILDING ACROSS THE STREET — reb (@sapphosmoon) September 22, 2017

Speculation is mounting that Prince Harry will be set to make his first official public appearance with his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, who lives in the city. The two have been dating for about a year or more, and many believe a marriage proposal is on the horizon.

Part of Harry’s visit to Canada also includes a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General David Johnston, and First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.

Prince Harry shares why he created the #InvictusGames and the impact they have on the recovery journey of hundreds of WIS around the world pic.twitter.com/rAexyrBFig — Invictus Games (@WeAreInvictus) September 20, 2017

The Invictus games kick off Saturday and run until September 30.