Michelle Obama just won the day in Toronto

Michelle Obama arrived in Toronto today to speak to a sold out crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre at Ryerson University.

This was the former First Lady's first Toronto appearance since she left the White House and Toronto was happy to have her.

And Michelle Obama is here. In Toronto. pic.twitter.com/O3a9cwGkdy — Shree Paradkar (@ShreeParadkar) November 28, 2017

Corporate Toronto ponied up $500 a ticket, a price tag that helped subsidize many youth to attend for free.

@Trust15Official 40 youth from Ladies on the Rise & Men of Distinction heard from @MichelleObama. I told Michelle about you & she was so happy to know you are in an amazing program. @RhiannonTraill you are truly amazing lady for doing this for all the youth. pic.twitter.com/hJOgeuj7F9 — Trust 15 (@Trust15Official) November 28, 2017

The diverse audience dovetailed perfectly with the theme for the day which was billed as Advancing Women and Girls to Change the World.

The event format was a conversation with Obama and Economics Club of Canada President Rhiannon Trial. They discussed serious topics such as racism, education and leadership as well as sillier stuff like who Obama would most like to invite to dinner (Jesus) and what she would feed him (pizza).

Thanks @MichelleObama for coming to #toronto to share your wonderful words of wisdom and inspiring change makers to make a difference in their communities and eventually around the world #MichelleObama #womensrights #fearless #leader @PlanCanada @ECofCanada pic.twitter.com/hVk0gW3jAz — Micha Powell (@micha_powell) November 28, 2017

Obama didn't mess around when conversation touched on the current occupier of the White House as she called for "leaders with facts and knowledge" and frowned on the practice of tweeting from your bed in the middle of the night.

"Effective communication is about thought," said Obama. "Then you need to edit it and spell check it."

Tech advice from @MichelleObama when sharing a post: She thinks about what she wants to say, writes a draft, shares it with her team, they discuss, she edits it, she sleeps on it, has another talk with team, then ..maybe..,hit send. #wordsofwisdom #alsoshade #equalitytalks — Nouhaila (@chelkhaoui) November 28, 2017

Before the 45 minute conversation was over we also learned that Obama is a fan of SoulCycle, was awe-struck by the Pope ("What do you say to the Pope? How was your trip? Can you touch me?") and the Queen ("What do you do with the Queen? I touched her. She touched me first.")

@MichelleObama tells Toronto crowd she's not running for office. Insists she has more power mobilizing thousands than just running one campaign. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) November 28, 2017

The audience, which included Sophie Gregoire Trudeau who also gave some prepared remarks, gave Obama a standing ovation and seemed to relish in being in the same room as someone who's so universally admired.