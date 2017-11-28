Michelle Obama just won the day in Toronto

City
Michelle Obama arrived in Toronto today to speak to a sold out crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre at Ryerson University.

This was the former First Lady's first Toronto appearance since she left the White House and Toronto was happy to have her.

Corporate Toronto ponied up $500 a ticket, a price tag that helped subsidize many youth to attend for free. 

The diverse audience dovetailed perfectly with the theme for the day which was billed as Advancing Women and Girls to Change the World.

The event format was a conversation with Obama and Economics Club of Canada President Rhiannon Trial. They discussed serious topics such as racism, education and leadership as well as sillier stuff like who Obama would most like to invite to dinner (Jesus) and what she would feed him (pizza).

Obama didn't mess around when conversation touched on the current occupier of the White House as she called for "leaders with facts and knowledge" and frowned on the practice of tweeting from your bed in the middle of the night.

"Effective communication is about thought," said Obama. "Then you need to edit it and spell check it."

Before the 45 minute conversation was over we also learned that Obama is a fan of SoulCycle, was awe-struck by the Pope ("What do you say to the Pope? How was your trip? Can you touch me?") and the Queen ("What do you do with the Queen? I touched her. She touched me first.")

The audience, which included Sophie Gregoire Trudeau who also gave some prepared remarks, gave Obama a standing ovation and seemed to relish in being in the same room as someone who's so universally admired.

