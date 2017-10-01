10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Toronto businesses that closed in September included everything from large international chains to local institutions that will always be remembered as a part of the city's history. A couple stood out for only managing to last a few months, and in one case, just a few days!

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in September.

After more than two decades of selling outdoor gear and clothing, owner Joe Raftis decided to retire and close up his King West shop.

Formerly known as FedEx Kinko's (and just Kinko's before that), this American chain of copy, print & shipping outlets closed up all of its Canadian stores, including the seven in Toronto, last month.

Too little too late? This iconic Yonge St. hair salon that had been around for 51 years and at one point had hosted famous clientele like Axl Rose and David Bowie, carried through with its decision to close at the end of the month.

Quietly calling it quits after about a year in business, this snack bar on Ossington is now listed as a space for sale.

This huge facility with pet programming for cat- and dog-lovers, plus their furry friends, was run by pet-food brand Purina. It lasted for almost a decade on Queens Quay and closed on September 5.

Lasting only six months, this "hidden" cafe on Nelson St. in the Entertainment District may have proven a little too hard to find, as its owner posted a letter to patrons announcing its abrupt closure "due to the difficulty to draw daily flow of traffic."

Known as one of Toronto's most quirky antique shops, this store on Kingston Rd. in Scarborough was finally forced out for a condo showroom, after months of drama.

This dive-like bar in Bloordale that served affordable curries and had a decent patio in the summer closed to little fanfare.

Possibly the shortest-lived business in the history of Toronto businesses, this salad bar on Bayview Ave. in Leaside opened this month and closed this month, with nary an explanation. Untold indeed!

Creative toppings like maple syrup and potato chips made this Annex pizzeria a popular spot, but it closed up shop last month, with plans to focus on catering.