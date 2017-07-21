FedEx is closing all of its Toronto Office locations

FedEx Office stores are shipping out of Canada. The American company announced today that it would be shutting down all of its Canadian Office stores as well as its Toronto head office and Markham manufacturing plant, reports the Canadian Press.

Seven of FedEx's 24 Office stores are located in Toronto and there are many more of these retail outlets situated around the GTA. These closures will put 214 employees out of work.

FedEx will still operate its shipping business in Canada, including its Port Lands Ship Centre, but you won't be able to access its printing or sign-making services here any longer.